Parents face hefty money, time costs when Wallaga Lake Bridge closes

Parents must spend much more on fuel, face longer travel times and their children will spend more time in daycare when Wallaga Lake Bridge closes next year.
On Tuesday, November 21, Transport for NSW said the bridge will be closed 24/7 for two periods, totalling up to seven weeks, for essential maintenance.
Ash Lamb who runs Little Lambs Preschools in Tuross and Bermagui said any closure of the bridge will have a "big impact" on parents, staff and children at the Bermagui preschool.
Mr Lamb must cross the bridge to work at the Bermagui preschool.
"It adds a couple of hours every day to what is already a long day," he said.
"We have families in Akolele who will do almost a full loop," Mr Lamb said.
What is currently a 10 kilometre/10-minute round trip becomes an 84 kilometre/66-minute trek via Cobargo twice a day.
Five days a week, Akolele families will travel an additional 740 kilometres with more than nine hours extra driving.
"We have several families from Narooma too and then there are the Bermagui families who work in Narooma who must first drop off their children here," Mr Lamb said.
The current 35 kilometres/32 minute commute becomes a 65 kilometre/55-minute trip via Cobargo twice a day.
For five days, that adds 300 kilometres and almost four extra hours.
"It adds time so their children are spending even more time in childcare away from their parents," Mr Lamb said.
One couple, who live at the southern-most end of the school bus route, face an additional 55 kilometres to their daily 105-kilometre round trip to run their six-day-a week business in Narooma.
It will also add an extra hour to their already busy commute time.
Likewise, their children face an extra hour commuting to Narooma High School unless alternative arrangements are made to cross the bridge on foot and join another bus on the other side.
The woman, who did not want to be named, said the extra travel is manageable for short periods of time if both her and her husband travel together in one car.
However, the bridge closure will force them to split shifts at their Narooma business.
"We will be doing 304 kilometres in cars daily.
"Who is going to pay for the fuel? I can't absorb those costs," she said.
A Transport for NSW Spokesperson said it has commenced investigating solutions informed by community feedback, including providing amended school bus timetables, increased public bus services and maintaining pedestrian access.
"We expect the finalised plan to be available to the community in March 2024.
"As we develop and confirm the arrangements for each aspect of our response to the community's feedback, we will continue to provide updates via the project webpage, letterbox notifications and emails," the spokesperson said.
The community can sign up to receive email updates on the Wallaga Lake Bridge web page at transport.nsw.gov.au/wallaga-lake-bridge
