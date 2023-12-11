Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Parents face hefty money, time costs when Wallaga Lake Bridge closes

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated December 12 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many of the families who take their children to Little Lambs Preschool in Wallaga Lake cross Wallaga Lake Bridge everyday to drop off their children or for work. File picture
Many of the families who take their children to Little Lambs Preschool in Wallaga Lake cross Wallaga Lake Bridge everyday to drop off their children or for work. File picture

Parents must spend much more on fuel, face longer travel times and their children will spend more time in daycare when Wallaga Lake Bridge closes next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.