Narooma CWA bake their hearts out for Gidget Foundation

The lovely ladies at Narooma Country Women's Association turned their annual branch level cooking competition into a fundraiser for the Gidget Foundation.
After the judging on the morning of November 21, the entries were donated for a fundraising morning tea.
Narooma CWA branch president Marie Warden said the raffle raised over $100 which will go to the Gidget Foundation in Moruya to support mothers and babies early after delivery.
"Ladies enjoyed a cuppa, prize-winning cake and a lively chat," Ms Warden said.
The annual Land Cookery competition attracted nine entries at the Narooma branch level.
There were entries in four categories - boiled fruit cake, butter cake, chocolate butter cake and moist apricot loaf.
All the entries used official CWA recipes.
Ms Warden did consider making the Remembrance Biscuits which people used to bake for soldiers on Remembrance Day.
After looking at the "very old" recipe which contains rosemary and parmesan Ms Warden thought better of it.
Ahead of the competition, the branch ran two community information sessions.
Ms Warden said these were very successful as they led to two women from the general public entering the competition and potentially becoming members.
The judging was done by accredited cookery judge Barbara Smith of Bodalla.
She was assisted by Liz Tough, also of the Bodalla branch, who is the Far South Coast group's cookery officer.
Winners from the branch competition will represent Narooma at the Far South Coast group competition to be held in Bermagui in March.
