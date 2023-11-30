The long-awaited local screening of Surf Beach filmmaker Isabel Darling's documentary 'The Carnival' is here: the Bay Pavilions is hosting a carnival-themed 'soiree' and screening on Thursday, December 7 at 5.30pm. 'The Carnival' follows the Bell family as they traverse across the country from Darwin to Batemans Bay. A Q&A with Ms Darling and producer Tom Zubrycki will follow the film. Get your tickets from $14 at baypavilions.com.au.
Sydney Symphony Orchestra oboist Diana Doherty and acclaimed pianist Bernadette Harvey are presenting 'Of Love and Longing: Music from a Feminist Perspective' at the St Bernard's Church in Batehaven on Sunday, December 3 at 2pm. The program will include music inspired by love and and women's experiences. Get your tickets at the door or at the southcoastmusicsociety.com.
The 'Sister Cities' is coming to the Tukka Cafe in Moruya on Saturday, December 2. Candelo musician Robyn Martin, South Coast duo Caliko and Batemans Bay couple Mayfair Lane will create a blissful evening at the cafe as they present their chemistry, passion and instrumental expertise. Get tickets from $30 at events.humanitix.com.
Celebrate the start of the Christmas season at a card-making craft session at the Moruya Library on Thursday, November 30 between 12.30pm and 5pm. Stamps, cutters, ink and cards will be provided. Call 4474 1333 to learn more.
More than 20 artists will join activist Clare Knight for her first exhibition, 'Human Impacts on the Ocean' between December 1 and 22 at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay. The exhibition will include photographs, paintings, sculptures and mixed media depicting marine life as it fights to survive human interference. Get free tickets at eventbrite.com.
The Batemans Bay Caravan, Camping and Leisure Roadshow is returning to Hanging Rock between Friday, December 1 and Sunday, December 3 between 9am and 4pm. See a huge range of brands, outdoor activity products, camper trailers, caravans and motorhomes. Tickets are $16 for adults, get yours for trybooking.com.
Discover some of the region's best Christmas gifts at A Very Tilba Christmas - a celebration of local makers and producers in Central Tilba. Whether it's food, trinkets or art, you will find it between December 1 and 3 between 4pm and 5pm. On Sunday, there will be masterclasses hosted by talented producers in the region. Learn more at visittilba.com.au.
Dive into the story of Ken Hutt, a 62-year-old adrenaline junkie who attempted to climb Mount Everest and paraglide down it. A film on his efforts, 'Fly From Everest', is being screened at the Narooma Kinema on November 30 from 6.30pm. The Rotarian from Berry will speak at the screening and discuss his goal to raise funds to eradicate polio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.