Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Watch 'The Carnival' in Batemans Bay, get festive in Tilba or hear live folk music in Moruya

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated November 30 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

'The Carnival' screens in Batemans Bay

Watch 'The Carnival', a locally-made documentary about the famous Bell's Carnival on Thursday, December 7. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council
Watch 'The Carnival', a locally-made documentary about the famous Bell's Carnival on Thursday, December 7. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council

The long-awaited local screening of Surf Beach filmmaker Isabel Darling's documentary 'The Carnival' is here: the Bay Pavilions is hosting a carnival-themed 'soiree' and screening on Thursday, December 7 at 5.30pm. 'The Carnival' follows the Bell family as they traverse across the country from Darwin to Batemans Bay. A Q&A with Ms Darling and producer Tom Zubrycki will follow the film. Get your tickets from $14 at baypavilions.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.