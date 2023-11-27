'Tis the season to be jolly and spread some Christmas cheer, and as we all know ... go shopping.
Whether its grabbing the ingredients for our favourite holiday meals or trying to find the perfect present for loved ones, everyone will be spending plenty of time in stores.
And after such a tough year for businesses, Christmas shopping provides the perfect opportunity to support local industry.
Treasurer of the Batemans Bay Business and Tourism Chamber, Charles Stuart, said it's "certainly important" for residents to do their Christmas shopping locally.
"Our shops, which are critical to all of us, to our lifestyles and well being, are struggling at the moment. They're doing it tough," he said.
"The primary role is to keep the money in the community. To persuade people to give gifts that will help the local community, but also steer them away from online shopping, where the money doesn't stay locally."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Whether it be presents, foods, drinks, it doesn't matter, Mr Stuart said anything we can do to support local industry would be good to see.
"Oysters would be a great start at Christmas, wouldn't it."
The chamber has brought back its 'Love The Bay' campaign to generate positivity and community pride in Batemans Bay, and make shopping locally easier.
Why Leave Town gift cards will be available from December 1, encouraging residents and visitors to shop at local participating businesses (postcode 2536 plus Tomakin, Broulee, and Mossy Point).
Visit the 'Love The Bay' Instagram (@lovethebaybb) and Facebook (@LoveTheBayBB) pages for links on where gift cards are available, what businesses are participating, or to sign up as a business.
"The chamber has stood in and decided to relaunch Love the Bay, to try and inject some funds back into our local economy," said Mr Stuart. "[We're redoing it] in a big way.
"We launched it originally at the time of the bushfires and I think it did bring the community together."
It's more than just gift cards, Mr Stuart added. The chamber has also distributed bumper stickers so the community can get behind the campaign and show their support for local industry.
"Hopefully, you'll see a few more bumper stickers on the back of cars," he said. "We've just distributed 10,000 throughout the 150 shops around Batemans Bay. So there'll be no excuse for not finding a bumper sticker.
"We'd love to see every local car with one on the back. The idea is pride in our community.
"It's nice to see the posters up and around and in shops and so on. It gives people a feeling of belonging."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.