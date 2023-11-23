What do strawberry DNA, the courthouse trial of Jack and Jill, mummification in ancient Egypt and robots have in common?
They're all things that these Year 6 students are keen to discover.
On November 23 and 24, more than 500 Year 6 students from Batemans Bay, Moruya, Narooma, Milton and Ulladulla schools headed to the University of Wollongong (UOW) campus in Batemans Bay to get their first glimpse at a career or education beyond school.
The two-day "Future Finder" event has grown since its inaugural session in 2011, says UOW campus manager Jaimey Facchin.
She said the goal of the Future Finder day is to raise aspirations.
"Aspiration is a loaded word and all of these kids already have them", she said, "We're just showcasing options they can do".
This year, UOW collaborated with Sydney-based Macquarie University and Batemans Bay TAFE to host more hands-on activities and sessions than ever before.
School engagement officer Kiara Astbury was the brains behind the interactive festival of learning.
"We call it planting the seed: We plant them for aspirations, career paths and the wide world of work," she said.
"Whether they want to go to university, TAFE, want to become an entrepreneur, want a career...we encourage all of those things."
Activities included programming a robot to drive along colour-coded pathways and shapes.
Kylie from Macquarie University led the robotics session with Milton Public School students. She hopes every student chooses to go to university and study tech or engineering.
"The session is about getting them to think more computationally - it can lead into all sorts of degrees and valuable careers," she said.
"It's those kind of jobs that are going to be high-paying and really interesting in the future."
While robots were coming to life, Moruya Public School students were learning about mummification processes used in ancient Egypt and practicing their "mummifying" skills.
Students then extracted DNA from strawberries and bananas, while others made sherbet and created bubbling chemical reactions.
Ms Facchin said students found the nursing sessions the most riveting.
"They get to go into the nursing lab, play with the mannequins, look at vital signs and get to see what a nurse does," she said.
"The day is about having fun and doing things they thought they might not want to do, or exposing themselves to something new."
Ms Astbury said the students' hands-on experiences would help them remember the sessions which may lead to future career choices.
"We don't always remember sitting in a classroom, but we always remember fun activities like science experiments.
"Hopefully we can make those memories so strong that they can recall them later on."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.