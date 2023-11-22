Eurobodalla Council is teaming up with a clean technology company to divert textiles and clothing away from landfill.
Council has partnered with BlockTexx to run a textile recycling event - Give a Sheet for the Planet - at Moruya Transfer Station on Saturday, November 25.
Council's waste services manager Nathan Ladmore said residents can drop off their unwanted linen for free.
"The BlockTexx team will collect household linen, sheets and towels for free as part of their Give a Sheet for the Planet events," Mr Ladmore said.
"An average household has around 15kg of old, worn out or unwanted linen.
"We hope to see everyone jump on board and clean out their linen cupboards ahead of the weekend," he said.
Residents can drop off clean sheets, towels, pillowcases and quilt covers.
Items that will not be accepted include wool and acrylic items, waterproof mattress protectors, plastic-coated aprons and tablecloths, pillows and doonas.
Mr Ladmore said textile recycling was a circular economy solution that helps keep resources in use for as long as possible.
"Our unwanted linen will be turned into raw materials and used by Australian manufacturers to create a range of new products.
"They won't be going into landfill, burnt or exported overseas," Mr Ladmore said.
"It benefits community and the environment and will offset 30 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent for every tonne of textile waste processed."
The first 50 residents to drop off items at the Give a Sheet for the Planet event will receive a free recycling goodie bag.
"If the day goes well, we'll look into running more textile collection events at each waste facility and other locations across the shire," Mr Ladmore said.
Council's website has more information on household waste and recycling.
Drop linen off at Moruya Transfer Station, 21 Yarragee Road, Moruya, 9am-3pm, Saturday, November 25.
