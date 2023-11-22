Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Friday, 24 November 2023
Eurobodalla Council partners with BlockTexx to recycle linen

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 23 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 8:08am
Eurobodalla Council has teamed up with BlockTexx, an Aussie-first textile recycling company that will be collecting our unwanted linen so it does not end up in landfill. Picture supplied
Eurobodalla Council is teaming up with a clean technology company to divert textiles and clothing away from landfill.

