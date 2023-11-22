At just nine years old, Maliyia Mulholland has already had the journey of a lifetime.
The Yanyuwa Garrwa girl from the remote town of Borroloola in the Northern Territory has been fighting Medulloblastoma brain cancer since she started suffering from headaches last year.
Her family, including her cousin Joey McCarthy from Batemans Bay, has stood strongly by her side as she had radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery to remove the tumour.
The diagnosis forced Maliyia's close-knit family to be uprooted from their hometown to relocate to Darwin for better access to healthcare.
"They tested her and boom, it was so quick, she had surgery and now she's in her second round of chemotherapy," he said.
Maliyia's steadfast family has been tirelessly sharing her journey on social media to raise awareness for the cancer and raise funds to continue her treatment and buy tickets for flights from Darwin to Sydney for relatives to visit her.
"[Maliyia] is super bubbly and vibrant. Her family are tough - they're strong people out there.
"There is plenty of hope because she is a real fighter," said Mr McCarthy.
He said Maliyia's mum Kaila is struggling but resilient.
"I think most would crack under that pressure of travelling from Sydney to the NT and the financial burden. I know Kaila is struggling but she's a fighter, just like Maliyia."
So far, more than $16,000 has been raised for Maliyia's battle, but more support is needed as she faces more chemotherapy and Christmas at the Ronald McDonald House in the Children's Hospital at Westmead.
Maliyia's first MRI scan revealed a life-threatening brain tumour, a medulloblastoma.
According to the Royal Children's Hospital, medulloblastoma is the most common type of tumour found during childhood and most are found in the posterior fossa, or the lower back of the brain.
The diagnosis devastated the young family including Maliyia's older brother, Tyriqe.
The family had no choice but to be temporarily separated as Maliyia received treatment.
Kaila and her partner travelled to Sydney to be by her side and Tyriqe stayed home in Darwin with relatives.
"This is the longest they've ever been apart, it's really hit him hard.
"All he wants to do is be down there with his sister. It's heartbreaking."
Mr McCarthy is calling on the South Coast community (particularly keen surfers) to "catch a wave" for Maliyia.
He has been contacting local businesses to donate prizes for a raffle and has been overwhelmed by the response.
"I'm still new to the area but it hasn't mattered. The community has really dug deep and gone the extra mile.
"I guess cancer is one of those things, everyone's been touched by it."
Mr McCarthy is the manager at Batemans Bay surf school, Surf The Bay. He approached the business's owners, Tim and Glenn while he was struggling with the news of Maliyia's diagnosis.
They decided to hold a free community surfing event.
"I put together the flyer and went to local businesses in Batemans Bay, Moruya and Mogo - everyone got behind it."
He said Maliyia's journey has led him to reflect on his wellbeing.
"It's made me realise how lucky I am...it's tragic something like this is happening to someone so young.
"I have a lot of faith because she's a battler. I'm just so impressed with how stubborn she is."
Mr McCarthy said Maliyia's love of the water and swimming is as strong as her mob's connection to country.
"The Borroloola mob are saltwater people, they're big into fishing and swimming, the ocean and the water are their life.
"Unfortunately she's never been surfing, hopefully she will get to try it."
"Catch A Wave for Maliyia" is happening between 9.30am and 12.30pm at Surf Beach on Saturday, November 25.
Mr McCarthy said any funds raised will make a difference to Maliyia's arduous journey.
"We'll take the trailer down full of boards and wetsuits, we'll run lessons for anyone who needs help.
"If you can, throw a few bucks in the hat. There'll be a raffle and sausage sizzle."
You can donate directly to Maliyia and her family at her fundraising page. Learn more about about the fundraising surf day by calling Surf The Bay on 0432 144 220.
