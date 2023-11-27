A group of impassioned local artists will exhibit work depicting the impact of humans on the ocean.
The exhibition will feature 25 local artists spanning photography, illuminations, painting, sculpture and multimedia works.
Dane Wilmott, president of Nature Coast Marine Group (NCMG) Eurobodalla, will speak at the opening night on Sunday, December 3, at Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay.
Mr Wilmott said through art they are demonstrating the impact of human activity on the marine environment to raise awareness and educate people about how to change their behaviour.
"We have moved beyond a time in history that we can talk about sustainability.
"The damage has been done and rehabilitation is needed," Mr Wilmott said.
NCMG volunteers regularly collect litter from the shoreline, with much of the marine debris being plastics.
As the water flows downstream, all the plastic pollution ends up in the ocean, entering the food chain.
"We talk about reduce, reuse and recycle but with plastics you have to cut the head off the snake.
"There is no better solution than to remove plastics from the process.
"Not reduce but remove and replace with biodegradable products," Mr Wilmott said.
Exhibition co-ordinator Clare Knight said many people don't realise that commercial fishing is the leading cause of pollution through fishing nets and other fishing-related gear.
One of the works, made from three photographs by NCMG member Jen Thompson, illustrates the dramatic change around Barunguba Montague Island.
The first photograph shows a rich, ecologically diverse kelp forest while the third shows how the area has become an urchin barren thanks to domination of the long-spined sea urchin.
Urchin barrens are now estimated to cover about half of near-shore rocky reefs along NSW's central and south coast.
Contributing factors to the explosion in sea urchins are climate change and overfishing of species like the rock lobster and blue groper, the urchins' natural predators.
The second photo in Ms Thompson's work is the Eastern blue groper.
The International Union for the Conservation of Nature lists the Eastern blue groper as 'nearly threatened'.
It is fully protected in the waters of Victoria and Tasmania but not in NSW.
The exhibition promises powerful messages and although the exhibition is open to all images some works may be confronting.
The exhibition runs December 1-22.
Tickets to the opening night on December 3, from 4-7pm, are free through Eventbrite.
Tapas provided and drinks can be purchased.
