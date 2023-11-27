Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Human Impacts on the Ocean art exhibition at Bay Pavilions

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 27 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:35am
Nature Coast Marine Group Eurobodalla holds a one-hour Tidie clean up of the Eurobodalla's shorelines on the last Sunday of every month. Check ncmg.org.au for details. Much of the marine debris is plastics, one of the big impacts humans have on the ocean. Picture supplied
A group of impassioned local artists will exhibit work depicting the impact of humans on the ocean.

