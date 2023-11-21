Animal Welfare League NSW Eurobodalla Branch has two kittens and a male 11-month old Spoodle looking for homes.
Xena and Zeus are seven-month old siblings who are available for adoption now.
The two are friendly and outgoing, particularly Zeus.
They are also both great with dogs.
They are available as a pair for a bargain price of $300, or can go separately for $200 each.
That fee includes microchipping, vaccination and desexing.
Buddy is a handsome, champagne coloured Spoodle.
He will turn a year old just before Christmas.
Buddy is a social boy and a fast learner.
He will sit for his food, come when called, and is getting on well with house training.
Like any puppy, Buddy will benefit from further training.
He loves going for walks and greets new people like old friends.
Buddy is looking for an active home where he can be a valued part of the family.
He is not suited to an environment where he will be left alone during normal working hours.
He would be a great addition to a family with children, although he is perhaps a little bouncy for very little ones.
Buddy has not met any cats, chickens or pocket pets.
If you would like to meet Xena, Zeus or Buddy, please contact AWL Eurobodalla on 0410012612. AWL's rescue organisation number is RHN251000222.
The branch covers areas from Batemans Bay to the north and Bermagui to the south.
The branch has around 60 members and is 100 percent run by dedicated volunteers.
