Four Winds in Bermagui has jumped at the chance to host an exciting duo, after the gig's original location, Murrah Hall, was affected in the Coolagolite fires. 'Dog Trumpet', a double act by Mental As Anything brothers Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa, will grace the stage for a family-friendly afternoon of great music, fun and banter on Sunday, November 26 from 4pm. The former band's biography, 'Started Out Just Drinking Beer' will be launched at the gig. Get tickets from $35 at dogtrumpet.net/gigs.
Spend a picturesque evening by the Moruya River raising money for Dementia Australia on Wednesday, November 29 from 6pm at the Moruya Waterfront Hotel. There will be raffles, games, prizes and live music from band, Phoenix 5. Tickets are $10 each, get yours at events.humanitix.com.
Watch and hear Ken Hutt, the man who dared to climb Mount Everest and paraglide back down it at the Narooma Kinema on Thursday, November 30. The 62-year-old adventurer from Berry will speak before the screening, which is being hosted in partnership with Narooma Rotary. The film aims to raise awareness and funds to eliminate polio globally.
The Family Place's reading pop-up for young children and parents is at Rotary Park in Dalmeny on Tuesday, November 28 from 10am. This session's theme is the Very Hungry Caterpillar. Come and enjoy a read in the shade, morning tea and activities. For more information, contact Katie at The Family Place on 0455 029 020.
Do you love crime books, podcasts and TV shows? Author Dianne McInnes is a true crime author and criminologist with more than 100 books in her repertoire. She will be visiting the Narooma Library on Wednesday, November 29 from 2.30pm to discuss her latest book, 'The Singh Murders', real-life events and how true crime connects with readers. Book your free spot at eventbrite.com.au.
If you're feeling like a (late) spring clean, head to the Moruya Transfer Station on Yarragee Road this Saturday, November 25 between 9am and 3pm to drop off clean, unwanted linen. Give your old pillowcases, towels, bed sheets and quilt cover a second life by giving them to BlockTexx, who will recycle them into raw materials. Call 4474 1024 to learn more.
Last Sunday of the month = free community picnic in Batemans Bay! Come along to meet new people, share your love of food, discover new recipes and grab a free plate of homemade food at the Clyde Street barbecue area in Batemans Bay between 12.30pm and 2.30pm on November 26. To learn more about this inclusive event, call 0448455153.
Montague Visiting Artists is hosting the Affinity Quartet at St Paul's Anglican Church in Narooma on Saturday, November 25 between 2.30pm and 4pm. Since 2015, the quartet has performed at festivals all over the world and will be warming up at Narooma before beginning their European 2024 tour. Get tickets at trybooking.com.
Join the Moruya Library's weekly write-ins for free this Saturday, November 25 from 10am to 12pm. Challenge yourself to write 50,000 words of your novel in 30 days while connecting with like-minded writers and using the library's resources and novel-writing tips. No bookings required, call 4474 1333 to learn more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.