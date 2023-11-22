Four Winds in Bermagui has jumped at the chance to host an exciting duo, after the gig's original location, Murrah Hall, was affected in the Coolagolite fires. 'Dog Trumpet', a double act by Mental As Anything brothers Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa, will grace the stage for a family-friendly afternoon of great music, fun and banter on Sunday, November 26 from 4pm. The former band's biography, 'Started Out Just Drinking Beer' will be launched at the gig. Get tickets from $35 at dogtrumpet.net/gigs.

