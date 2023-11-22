Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Friday, 24 November 2023
Head to a Dementia Fundraiser, do a (late) spring clean or watch brother duo Dog Trumpet

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated November 23 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 8:43am
Dog Trumpet at Four Winds, Bermagui

Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa from Mental As Anything fame are 'Dog Trumpet'. See them perform at Four Winds in Barragga Bay on Sunday, November 26. Picture supplied
Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa from Mental As Anything fame are 'Dog Trumpet'. See them perform at Four Winds in Barragga Bay on Sunday, November 26. Picture supplied

Four Winds in Bermagui has jumped at the chance to host an exciting duo, after the gig's original location, Murrah Hall, was affected in the Coolagolite fires. 'Dog Trumpet', a double act by Mental As Anything brothers Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa, will grace the stage for a family-friendly afternoon of great music, fun and banter on Sunday, November 26 from 4pm. The former band's biography, 'Started Out Just Drinking Beer' will be launched at the gig. Get tickets from $35 at dogtrumpet.net/gigs.

