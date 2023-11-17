5.10PM UPDATE:
Transport for NSW has advised that one lane of the Princes Highway has been reopened in North Batemans Bay.
Motorists should continue to expect delays as traffic has been affected in the area since about 1.30pm.
A spokesperson said police investigators were attending the scene and heavy vehicle tow trucks have removed the damaged vehicles.
ORIGINAL:
Motorists are facing severe delays after a "serious" crash closed the Princes Highway at North Batemans Bay, according to Transport for NSW.
A spokesperson said there was no forecast on when the highway would reopen. The collision happened near the Picnic Road and Princes Highway intersection at about 1.30pm on Friday, November 17.
Motorists travelling both directions on the Princes Highway are facing delays up to two hours with diversions in place via Turpentine Road at Tomerong, Braidwood Road to Nerriga, Nerriga Road to Braidwood and the Kings Highway.
The spokesperson said northbound traffic is stopped at the Kings Highway and Princes Highway intersection and that heavy vehicles are being parked.
School bus transport services have been delayed in the area.
They advised that emergency services and a heavy vehicle tow truck are attending the scene.
Motorists should avoid the area and delay their journeys.
