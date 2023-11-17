Transport NSW will be completing roadworks on the Princes Highway near Dalmeny from Monday, November 20.
A spokesperson from Transport NSW said traffic conditions will change from Monday between C Ridge Road at Bodalla and Mort Avenue at Dalmeny.
Work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm, weather permitting and stop/slow traffic arrangements will be in place.
The works will continue until Thursday, November 24.
For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
