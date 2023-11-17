Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Friday, 17 November 2023
Traffic

Princes Hwy roadworks planned between Bodalla and Dalmeny from November 20 to 24

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 17 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:58pm
Roadworks are being carried out on the Princes Highway near Dalmeny from Monday, November 20. Picture file
Transport NSW will be completing roadworks on the Princes Highway near Dalmeny from Monday, November 20.

