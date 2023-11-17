Forestry Corporation of NSW responds to Stop Work Order for Tallaganda

Forestry Corporation of NSW (FCNSW) says it is committed to protecting Southern Greater Glider habitats, as the Stop Work Order for operations at Tallaganda State Forest is extended for a second time.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) issued the extension stating FCNSW had not yet addressed alleged deficiencies in previous Stop Work Orders to search for and protect Southern Greater Glider den trees.
A spokesperson for FCNSW said the state-owned enterprise "is committed to protecting the habitat for Greater Gliders and is working with the EPA to address any issues raised".
"Forestry Corporation identified and protected 5400 hollow bearing trees in the harvest area during broad area habitat searches in Tallaganda State Forest.
"Forestry Corporation has been monitoring glider populations in Tallaganda State Forest for many years and carried out more than 40 km of spotlighting transects across 19 locations in Tallaganda State Forest during the spring of 2020 and identified around 400 gliders."
The initial 40-day Stop Work Order to FCNSW was issued on August 30, to cease harvesting in parts of the forest. This was extended another 40-days to November 13, with the EPA saying it wasn't confident surveys to identify and preserve habitat trees were properly conducted.
This second extension to the order by the environmental watchdog will last until at least December 20.
