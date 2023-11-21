Family home and business

This spacious family home has modern features for a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle, while also providing a unique business opportunity.
Upon entering the home, you will be greeted by a bright and airy living area, perfect for entertaining guests or spending quality time with family.
"The kitchen, dining and living area is open-plan and flows out onto a nice deck, with great views of the district," said Steven Mason, real estate agent.
The bedrooms are all generously sized and feature built-in robes for additional storage space.
The downstairs teenager retreat, or guest accommodation, includes a living room and a bathroom, offering a private sanctuary for relaxation.
"The property is really unique in the fact that it includes the well established Surf Beach Swim Centre, which has been in operation for over 20 years," Mr Mason said.
The 3.9 x 13 metre indoor heated pool is a fantastic stand-alone facility on the property.
"This makes it a home and a business all in one, for someone who wants to go down that track."
The property also includes a convenient double garage, solar panels, space for outdoor activities and gardening, as well as air-conditioning, and gas heating for year-round comfort.
Plus, it's only a short drive away from pristine beaches and local amenities.
