Transport for NSW will not divulge anything about its new plan for essential work on Wallaga Lake Bridge except that it will be released to the community "very shortly".
Ben Rawson, Transport for NSW's senior manager, bridge planning for South region, would not specify the release date.
He would not give details of how long or when the bridge would be closed 24/7, key questions for the community, nor speak about arrangements for school children who must cross the bridge twice a day.
READ ALSO:
Last month's Coolagolite Road bushfire reinforced to some the need for a new two-lane bridge that provides safe access for heavy emergency vehicles while enabling residents to evacuate.
Transport for NSW has said their priority is the essential work on the bridge.
In September senior manager community & place partner South region Fiona Mclauchlan said the work being done is intended to "give the bridge a certain amount of life".
Mr Rawson said he could not provide a solid timeframe for how long the bridge would last given it is timber and exposed to the elements.
"It is 130 years old but the majority of the elements have been replaced and we are replacing more now so a lot of the critical elements aren't that old," he said.
"The work we are doing will improve the resilience of the bridge."
Ms Mclauchlan previously said Transport for NSW "was turning its earlier proposal on its head and looking at opportunities to do the work in a different way with a different methodology".
Mr Rawson would not elaborate other than "there are a lot of different moving parts going towards that solution.
"There are lots of different things feeding into that - the work, the approvals, the environmental approvals.
"All those need to work together to get our construction plan. That is what we will release to the community shortly."
During the Coolagolite Road bushfire fire trucks exceeding the load limit of Wallaga Lake Bridge crossed it.
Mr Rawson said Transport for NSW "takes the safety of the community very seriously so there must be access at all times.
"It justifies the importance of the work we are doing.
"We want the bridge to be able to cater for those emergency vehicles," Mr Rawson said.
He said the final plan will explain how the safety of an accident-prone section of the Princes Highway will be improved "for the duration of works", referring to the five kilometre stretch that runs south from the Bermagui Road turnoff.
He said the plan will also include details "of some community engagement".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.