Stop Work Order at Tallaganda State Forest extended, again

Forestry Corporation of NSW (FCNSW) has been hit with another extension to the Stop Work Order for its operations in parts of Tallaganda State Forest.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) issued the extension as FCNSW had not yet addressed alleged deficiencies in previous Stop Work Orders to search for and protect Southern Greater Glider den trees.
Back in August, a community complaint to the EPA led to an investigation into FCNSW's work in Tallaganda State Forest, which located a deceased Southern Greater Glider around 50 metres from forestry harvest operations.
This led the EPA to issue an immediate 40-day Stop Work Order to FCNSW on August 30, to cease harvesting in parts of the forest
This was extended another 40-days to November 13, with the EPA saying it wasn't confident surveys to identify and preserve habitat trees were properly conducted.
Now the state-owned enterprise has been hit with a third Stop Work Order by the environmental watchdog, lasting until at least December 20.
"Since the first Stop Work Order was issued in August, the EPA has recorded 89 endangered Southern Greater Gliders and 20 den trees in the areas subject to the order that were earmarked for harvesting by FCNSW," said EPA Executive Director Operations, Jason Gordon.
"Our glider surveys confirm that more can be done to protect and conserve this species by identifying and protecting glider den trees and these Stop Work Orders are necessary to ensure that work is done."
Mr Gordon said the EPA was continuing its investigation into other alleged breaches detected in Tallaganda State Forest, based on the EPA's ongoing inspections following community complaints.
These investigations include a range of alleged non-compliances with the Coastal Integrated Forestry Operations Approval (CIFOA), such as alleged damage to habitat of threatened species and/or ecological communities, alleged damage to environmentally sensitive areas and alleged failure to retain trees in accordance with the CIFOA.
"The EPA has a strong compliance and enforcement program for native forestry, and we will continue with our investigations and take appropriate regulatory action where required," said Mr Godron.
"The EPA expects FCNSW to meet the requirements in the CIFOA to protect Southern Greater Gliders."
Separately, the EPA has also commenced discussions with FCNSW to strengthen the survey requirements in the CIFOA to ensure the future protection of Southern Greater Glider habitat.
Forestry Corporation of NSW was contacted for comment.
