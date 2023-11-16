Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Batemans Bay's octane-fuelled rock'n'roll festival Crank It Up scores 2023 NSW Tourism Award

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated November 16 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From first dates to award-winning festivals: Chris and Leisa Tague's Crank It Up festival won the Tourism Star Judges' Award on November 8. Picture supplied
From first dates to award-winning festivals: Chris and Leisa Tague's Crank It Up festival won the Tourism Star Judges' Award on November 8. Picture supplied

Twelve years ago, Leisa and Chris Tague headed to some dance lessons. The new couple were keen to break the ice and have some fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.