Little Lord Fauntleroy at the Amusu to-night, Saturday. 10,000 feet of the most fascinating picture.
The annual-general meeting of the Moruya Pony Race Club was held in the Shire Hall on Monday night. ... The following committee were elected:
- Messrs. G. Constable, A. Cooper, A. Louttit, W. Ryan, J. Lynch, R. Spinks, P. Donnelly, E. Hay, R. Whittaker, R. B. Heffernan and J. Hansen.
The office bearers appointed for the ensuing year were:
- Mr. G. Constable, President; Messrs. A. Louttit, A. Cooper and W. Ryan, Vice-Presidents; Mr. A. Louttit, Treasurer; Mr. J. Hansen, Secretary.
It was decided to hold a day's races on 31st. Dec., £50 being allotted as prize money.
The proceeds to be divided between the Moruya Hospital and Progress association.
At the residence of her son, Mr. W. J. Stephens, "Redleaf," Gundary, the death occurred on Thursday morning of Mrs. Elizabeth Stephens, one of Moruya's oldest and most highly esteemed identities.
The late Mrs. Stephens, who was a native of St. Kevin, Cornwell, England, came to Australia in the sailing ship Malvena Vido, with her husband, the late Mr. James Stephens, 70 years ago.
Taking up land they made their home at Kiora, where Mr. Stephens successfully followed farming pursuits, being greatly assisted by his wife through her splendid capabilities as a housekeeper.
READ MORE:
Despite her advanced age of 90 years, she had wonderful energy and was fully possessed of her faculties to the moment of her demise.
She is survived by one son, Mr. W. J. Stephens, and two daughters, Mesdames Anderson (Cassilis) and Beatty (Drummoyne).
Expeditious postal service!
A letter posted at Bateman's Bay on Tuesday afternoon was delivered in Moruya on Thursday at 10.30am, 40 1/2 hours to travel 18 miles.
What is seldom is worth recording.
So few buildings in our town are ever renovated with a coat of fresh paint that when one is it is a most conspicuous object.
Mr. T. Cooper is having his shop occupied by Mrs. G. Waters re-dressed in red and grey.
The Hon. Austin Chapman has been advised by the Secretary for Works and Railways that the additions and alterations proposed to the Post Office at Moruya are estimated to cost £1170.
Arrangements are being made for an expenditure for this financial year of at least £500, and the work will be put in hand forthwith.
As a warning to others, a country resident was fined 10/- at the Moruya Police Court on Wednesday for using part of an unregistered brand, and at the instigation of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a local resident was fined £2 for causing pain to a calf through branding too deeply.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.