Crank It Up, a festival dedicated to vintage cars, vibrant costumes and rock'n'roll is returning to Batemans Bay on November 17. Head to the foreshore to enjoy the fun atmosphere, dance workshops, drool over classic vintage rides and browse community markets. Rockabilly royalty Cherry Divine and rockers Hellcat III are headlining the festival. Learn more at crankitupbatemansbay.com.au.
Award-winning performer Darren Coggan will present 'The Poems, Prayers & Promises of John Denver' onstage at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay on Friday, November 17. Come along to re-experience the songs that popularised folk music. Coggan will revisit songs like 'Rocky Mountain High', 'Annie's Song' and 'Perhaps Love'. Buy tickets from $60 at baypavilions.com.au.
The James Morrison Quartet will enchant Willinga Park on a night of world-class entertainment and fine food on Friday, November 17. The jazz virtuoso will present an evening of swinging jazz, sublime ballads and Latin numbers. For $200 per person, experience an unforgettable night with a three-course menu crafted by Willinga's head chef. Get your tickets at willingapark.com.au.
Watch the region's finest young musicians shine at the St Cecilia Youth Music Scholarships Finalists' Concert on Sunday, November 19 from 2pm at St Bernards Church in Batehaven. Finalists will receive scholarships from a pool of nearly $6000 to help them pursue a musical career. Tickets are at the door, call 0487809944 to learn more.
Increase your road safety awareness at a 'Survive the Ride' motorcycle workshop at the Dalmeny Fire Shed on Mort Avenue from 10am on Saturday, November 18. Learn about group riding, posture for different bike types and how to reduce personal risk while riding. Learn more by calling the council's road safety officer on 4474 7362.
Since 2000, The Marais Project has been gracing stages with their masterful baroque sound. The widely-recognised creative chamber ensemble will perform at the Bay Pavilions, Batemans Bay on Saturday, November 18. Enjoy an evening of spellbinding sounds created by four passionate musicians. Tickets start at $30, get yours at baypavilions.com.au.
Join the Eurobodalla mayor as he raises funds for Monty's Place, a Narooma charity that serves hot meals for those in need, at the Mayor's Ball on Friday, November 17. Kimmi Saker will MC the fundraiser night at at the Narooma Golf Club, where the Eurobodalla's 2023 Local Hero will also be announced. Get tickets at eventbrite.com.au.
On November 17, the 16th annual Boats Afloat Festival will kick off in Narooma. Forty traditional boats from across the country will descend on the town, while Tilba's Jazz Alley will perform at the marina. On Sunday, the Grand Parade will see boats sail from the Wagonga Inlet, led by the Best Boat Award winner. Learn more at naroomaboatsafloat.com.
Montague Art & Craft Society welcomes visitors to their Maritime Exhibition to celebrate the annual Boats Afloat Festival. It will be held at the Narooma Sport and Game Fishing Club at 25 Riverside Drive in Narooma from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, November 18. Visit the exhibition to buy a souvenir of the Boats Afloat Festival weekend.
Learn how to master flawless everyday makeup looks at a two-hour workshop by Leeanne Manariti at the Surf Beach Holiday Park in Narooma on Sunday, November 19. The workshop will teach you how to prep your skin and choose the right shades. All makeup is provided. Book your spot from $49 at eventbrite.com.au.
