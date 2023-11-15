Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Thursday, 16 November 2023
What's on

Dance at the Crank It Up festival, relax to the Marais Project or raise funds at the Mayor's Charity Ball this weekend

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated November 16 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 10:30am
'Crank It Up' at Batemans Bay's Rock'n'Roll Festival

Check out classic cars at Batemans Bay's rock'n'roll festival, Crank It Up, at the Batemans Bay foreshore between November 17 and 19. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council
Crank It Up, a festival dedicated to vintage cars, vibrant costumes and rock'n'roll is returning to Batemans Bay on November 17. Head to the foreshore to enjoy the fun atmosphere, dance workshops, drool over classic vintage rides and browse community markets. Rockabilly royalty Cherry Divine and rockers Hellcat III are headlining the festival. Learn more at crankitupbatemansbay.com.au.

