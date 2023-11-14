Steampacket Hotel in Nelligen Advertising Feature

Enjoy the ambience of the beer garden and the kids play area all summer long. Pictures by Byron Photography

Who made it a rule that you can only have chips and salad with your schnitty?

It's about time that someone broke it, and that someone is Ben Johnston, owner of the Steampacket Hotel.

Nelligen's revamped dining destination offers a whopping eight different sides to accompany your favourite pub meal.

"I came up with this idea, and I don't know why it's taken so long for someone to think of it," Mr Johnston said.

"Be it green beans, corn, or our sensational garlic mash, at the Steampacket Hotel you get to choose your own adventure.



"Plus, the food is of the highest quality, and everything is freshly made."



Revolutionising how we enjoy the pub classics is only one of the reasons why the Steampacket Hotel is quickly becoming the go-to spot for Batemans Bay locals and visitors alike.



Recent renovations and a revitalised approach to family-friendly dinning, has created an atmosphere ideal for mid-week dinners, relaxed weekend afternoons, and everything in between.

"It's hard to come by good, casual dinning options in the area," Mr Johnston said.

"And being only a ten minute drive from Batemans Bay, once people come out, they realise how easy it is."

The perfect place to meet for a drink, meal, and quality time with friends and family.

With children of his own, Mr Johnston also knows the importance of a family-friendly venue, which looks after all patrons - old and young.

That's why, every Monday, children eat for free at the Steampacket Hotel.

"It's a really great thing to do on a Monday when no one wants to cook dinner," Mr Johnston said.



Not only that, there's climbing equipment, covered areas, games and activities, and plenty of space for the kids to run around.

Meanwhile, adults can enjoy the atmosphere of multiple outdoor and indoor areas.

Cozy up on a comfy lounge by the beautiful fireplace in the Jungle Room, or enjoy the fresh air and open space of the beer garden.

"There's also a front bar that we've opened up. It's got amazing crazy paving stone flooring, and is a great zone to have a casual drink, hang out, and play pool," Mr Johnston said.



And, with regular live music events scheduled, the vibes are always unmatched.



Don't miss local legends, The Spindrift Saga, when they welcome the New Year with their live performance on December 31.