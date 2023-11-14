Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

South Coast author Suzanne Newnham rediscovers her purpose with Eurobodalla Writers group

By Eurobodalla Writers
Updated November 14 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suzanne Newnham is an author, writer, and contributor to numerous journals and anthologies. Picture via Suzanne Newnham/Facebook
Suzanne Newnham is an author, writer, and contributor to numerous journals and anthologies. Picture via Suzanne Newnham/Facebook

Tentatively I picked up the phone and rang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.