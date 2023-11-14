Tentatively I picked up the phone and rang.
Was a writing group what I needed, with all my flaws and altered state due to this wretched medical condition on show for everyone to see? It wasn't always like this. The lack of confidence, I mean.
You see, it was only a few years beforehand when all my research and words had been put together for a book that I'd contacted traditional publishers. Then things changed - dramatically.
I was too weak to lift a glass of water, my mind addled by medications and pain flare-ups, so I was totally unprepared for a call back from a publisher!
After much reliance on my editor, Ethics of a Psychic Reading was finally published in 2012. I should have been excited; however, my life, experiences, and observations of a world that I had become so far removed from, stared back at me in a book.
I read it and words were a blur, let alone detail.
I was frightened that my expertise would be questioned if I couldn't answer even just a simple question. No launch, no publicity other than what I'd paid for, no marketing. As I put all my writing tools into a box, archived my drafts, I closed that chapter of my life.
Six months after publication, I called the Eurobodalla Writers and attended my first meeting. There were only two left before the Christmas break. Members seemed a nice bunch, who appeared unperturbed by this person with headphones on, surrounded by cushions, and only offering a vague "I liked the story".
They coped well with the requirements of my unusual medical condition, and as my confidence grew, so did my writing and my desire to express myself, even if pain got in the way.
Early the following year, the Fellowship of Australian Writers (FAW) Sydney branch announced they were celebrating their 85th anniversary, and wanted 1500-word stories with 'Sydney' as the theme.
I didn't realise it at the time, but a turning point in my life was about to occur as I thought, "I can write on Mamma's childhood in George Street and The Rocks in the 1930s".
That was the start of an eight-year writing journey for me! From 1500 to 41,000 words, researching nearly 90 years of history, I wrote and self-published What Glass Ceiling? - A Memoir.
My mother was one of the earliest women to work in accounting in Australia and was considered a pioneer in a male-dominated world. The book is full of stories of her approach despite societal expectations of women.
In May 2021, 10 months before her death, my mother Patricia was the guest speaker for a professional women's group - her motto "never underestimate what you can do in life" was evident on her first Zoom meeting at 93 years of age.
Typing was laborious as my fingers were less nimble. Reams of research morphed into folders of chapters until I felt confident that each chapter's development would be enhanced by being put with others as a complete draft.
In between writing What Glass Ceiling? and themed stories or poems for the day group, writing chapters so far removed from my normal styles in the Eurobodalla Writers' night group has been exciting.
While both my books were based on fact, this diversity of genre created a whole new way of expressing purely from imagination.
Suzanne Newnham is an author, writer, and contributor to numerous journals and anthologies. Ethics of a Psychic Reading, What Glass Ceiling? and other publications are at suzanne-newnham.com.
