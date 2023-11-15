Amid the glamour of Narooma High School's graduation formal was a tumult of emotions.
There was certainly excitement in the air but also a frisson of nervousness and the knowledge it was the last time all of them would be together.
While some students will be staying local to start their careers, others are headed for Canberra and elsewhere to continue their studies.
For all, the night marked the end of six years of student camaraderie with the next chapter of their lives about to begin.
By the time they gathered at Rotary Park for photos on Thursday, November 9, the showers had passed.
The gusty winds however threatened many carefully created coiffures before they went on to Narooma Golf Club.
It was also an emotional time for some of the parents who came along.
They took photos to mark the end of the high school era and imminent release of their teenager into the big wide world.
Ryan Semper said he was excited for the future.
"It is mixed emotions, we are moving on," Ryan said.
Xaviar Hamilton was feeling pretty good, albeit pretty nervous.
He will be staying in Narooma to work so today "is the last time I see of a lot of these people'.
Linc McLeod-Scott, hamming it up for his parents, called it "a magical night".
Dapper Harrison McKee enjoyed seeing everyone dressed up.
"It is emotional but the fun is only just beginning," Harrison said.
Excitement was the prevailing feeling for Stephanie Ovington.
"It is probably the last time we get to hang out with these people.
"It is so amazing to have this opportunity to celebrate our six years together."
