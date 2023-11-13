Carroll College Broulee's Class of 2023 have marked the end of their school journey in style.
The group of 63 students glammed up for their Year 12 Formal which was held at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay on Wednesday, November 8.
After weeks of studying, planning for the future and HSC exams, the students were able to relax, make some memories and mingle with friends and family on the night.
Carroll College principal Jacqui Heffernan said the cohort were elated about starting the next chapter of their lives.
"Year 12 is a very special year," she said.
"The staff and I are immensely proud of the achievements of our Year 12 students."
She said the atmosphere was full of joy as students arrived at the venue. Many photos were snapped by Carroll College staff member Elise Paull and Carroll College hospitality students served canapes before dinner.
"The evening was meticulously planned with Tessa's Kitchen & Catering preparing a 3-course meal," Ms Heffernan said.
"A definite highlight was the support of the Carroll College Student Leadership Team and senior Hospitality students who assisted with serving canapes and main meals under the direction of hospitality teacher Mrs Amy Dalgleish."
Assistant principal Andrew Kenneally was the welcoming MC and Mrs Heffernan farewelled students and thanked parents for their support before Father George prayed for students and their families.
Group photos were taken of the three school houses, Xavier, MacKillop and Chisholm and students headed to the Batemans Bay Foreshore to take more pictures together.
"Students delighted in dressing formally for their special occasion. It was exciting for the families of our Year 12 graduates to celebrate together."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.