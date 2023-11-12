Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Monday, 13 November 2023
Jewie Josh uncovers the best fishing spots around Batemans Bay

By Jewie Josh
Updated November 13 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 9:45am
This week, Rowan, Amy and their doggie child Ray enjoyed a successful day out fishing the Clyde River.
Clyde River

The temperature of the Clyde River has risen to 20.5 degrees, resulting in successful mud crab catches around Big Island and Mud Guts.

