The temperature of the Clyde River has risen to 20.5 degrees, resulting in successful mud crab catches around Big Island and Mud Guts.
Razorback Rock is teeming with plenty of yellowfin bream. Nelligen Jetty is helping night anglers discover some nice jewfish.
There are plenty of flathead during the outgoing tide in front of JJ's at the Marina.
Large blue gropers have been captured in the turbulent waters near Mills Point, accompanied by impressive catches of bream and black drummer.
Substantial schools of salmon have also been observed off the shores of Bermagui, Moruya and South Durras.
The ocean temperature is about 16.5 degrees with a robust current. Inshore fishing has been a bit sluggish, but South Durras is a hotspot for squid enthusiasts, particularly with pink and white squid jigs. Also, legal kingfish have been appearing around Wasp Island.
Anglers have been happy to discover sizeable snapper, morwong, tiger flathead and nannygai about 60 to 75 metres off Black Rock.
READ MORE:
Game fishing remains relatively quiet as anglers anticipate the arrival of warmer currents. However, there is promising news as dolphin fish are beginning to make an appearance, with albacore tuna catches on the horizon.
Boat fishers can anticipate favourable weather conditions this week, especially as the full moon approaches. This period typically brings excellent opportunities to catch gummy sharks and snapper.
The combination of favourable weather and the lunar cycle enhances the chances of successful and rewarding fishing outings.
Tight lines and happy fishing!
Select fishing gear that is appropriately sized for the type of fish you are targeting. Matching your equipment to the size and species of fish you expect to catch will improve your chances of success and ensures ethical and responsible fishing practices.
Don't forget to stay updated on all the latest fishing information around the Bay by following @jewiejosh_badenoch_charters on Instagram.
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. In addition to his river and inshore cruising services, Josh also caters to the entire family by offering fishing excursions. Call Josh on 0412 844 296 or follow him on Facebook (Badenoch Fishing Charters).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.