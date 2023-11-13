Exams are over and classes are complete: it's time for the formal!
Moruya High School's class of 2023 marked the end of their schooling journey at the Moruya Waterfront Hotel on Thursday, November 9 with a picturesque formal.
Against the stunning backdrop of the Moruya River and perfectly sunny weather, just over 40 Year 12 students gathered for the final time to celebrate the friendships and memories they created during 13 years of schooling.
A Moruya High School spokesperson said there were plenty of smiles, mingling and photo taking.
"Everyone looked simply wonderful. The boys looked very dapper and the girls looked very elegant," they said.
Parents of Year 12 students attended a pre-formal celebration before the students let their hair down as night fell.
Students shared a cake provided by Stacey Colebrook while principal Mark English and year advisor Rachel Cootes addressed the graduating cohort. Student Jackson Sale gave his final side-splitting address.
"Overall, this was a thoroughly enjoyable evening.
"We wish this group all the best in their future endeavours."
See the stunning dresses and suave suits at the Moruya High School Class of 2023's formal:
