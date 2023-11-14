Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Property of the Week

3/89-93 Campbell Street, Narooma

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
November 15 2023 - 8:30am
Idyllic seaside apartment
Idyllic seaside apartment

3 Bed | 3 Bath | 2 Car

  • 3/89-93 Campbell Street, Narooma
  • $1,995,000
  • Agency: Whale Coast Realty 02 4476 2699
  • Contact: John Murray 0475 053 869
  • Inspect: By appointment

With captivating panoramic views of Wagonga Inlet, Bar Beach, and the ocean beyond, this waterfront apartment redefines luxury living.

Local News

