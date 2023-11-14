Idyllic seaside apartment

With captivating panoramic views of Wagonga Inlet, Bar Beach, and the ocean beyond, this waterfront apartment redefines luxury living.
The property boasts three generously sized bedrooms, two secure parking spaces, and a dedicated storage area for sports equipment.
Inside, the living area flows seamlessly onto the complex's largest private outdoor entertaining space.
The main bedroom features a walk-in wardrobe, ensuite, and unobstructed inlet views, while the other bedrooms also include ensuites and built-in robes.
Situated in the heart of Narooma, this property is only a short two-minute stroll to numerous amenities.
Right below the apartment there is a lively wharf that offers fishing, diving, whale-watching, and tours to Montague Island.
There's also a boardwalk tracing the inlet's edge, leading to the beach.
Enjoy ducted air-conditioning and double-glazed windows, and the added luxury of a private magnesium swimming pool in the complex.
Security and technological innovation are paramount, with video intercom systems providing peace of mind.
The added convenience of a lift that takes you directly to the front door increases the property's appeal.
This is your opportunity to immerse yourself in the epitome of seaside luxury living.
