A $31.5 million development proposal has been submitted to the council for a 62-unit residential flat at 68-74 Beach Road and 1-5 Golf Links Drive.
The plans, which were submitted by Western Sydney developers Eagle Homes, outlines two separate constructions in an L-shape format stretching from Golf Links Drive southwest to Beach Road.
Eagle Homes is appealing to the council to vary Clause 4.3 of the Eurobodalla Local Environmental Plan 2012 to increase the 15-metre maximum building height imposed upon the R3 medium density residential lots.
The development's maximum height would be 20.88 metres, or six storeys.
In their application, the developers said the height variation would not impact adjoining properties. The application provides details about the approval of the nearby residential development Ohana at 1A Herarde Street which has a maximum height of 20.15 metres.
The application also refers to the 16-unit Kailani development which is currently being built.
"A five storey residential flat building was approved at 50-52 Beach Road located on the same block ... this application was approved with a variation to the height of buildings development standard," the submission said.
Plans designed by inner-city Sydney architects Villa + Villa suggest there is potential for future extensions to be built which would link the existing Quays Hotel at 60-64 Beach Road and involve the acquisition of all remaining lots south of the proposal site up to Miller Street.
The larger, northernmost block contains 47 units including 35 three-bedroom units while the smaller block has four two-bedroom, nine three-bedroom and two four-bedroom units.
The development includes 103 garage spaces in the underground basement.
Rooftop solar panels, a gym, community room and an outdoor infinity edge pool facing Beach Road would feature in the six-storey development.
The development would see the demolition of seven existing structures including three homes.
According to the submission, the articulated external design would allow more sunlight into north-facing living spaces, improve access into the building and reduce overshadowing from the penthouse level.
Submissions for this development close on November 23.
A $22.8 million development proposal is on exhibition until November 13 for a 44-unit residential flat at 25-27 Bavarde Avenue in Batemans Bay.
The development would include 29 three-bedroom, 12 two-bedroom and three one-bedroom units across five storeys.
The development, which was submitted by Central Coast enterprise Pmando Holdings, would back onto the Catalina Club golf course and would see the demolition of two existing houses and one garage.
The submission outlines potential development additions at 29 Bavarde Avenue for a three-storey, 14-unit residential flat.
The 44-unit flat would feature a rooftop terrace, communal space, and a two-level basement carpark with 86 spaces. The height of the development from the ground level is 21.8 metres.
Plans for these developments can be viewed at the council's website.
