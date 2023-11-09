Be entertained, uplifted and inspired by young South Coast musicians

The talents of some of the finest young musicians on the South Coast will be on show at the annual Eurobodalla St Cecilia Youth Music Scholarships Finalists' Concert later this month.
St Bernards Church, Batehaven will host the event on November 19 from 2pm. It follows auditions that were held in October.
The finalists who will be performing at this year's concert will be Stephanie Bow, Django Dolphin, Maxine Wilson, Ziggy Brunoro, Julian Dolphin, Raphi Herford, Sakura Tinker, Evelyn Wilson, O'Shea Clohesy, Brandon Ford and Michael Bateman.
Scholarships, with a total value of nearly $6000, will be awarded at the end of the concert.
Scholarship program president, Jess Farrell, said big things were expected from all performers at the 2023 event.
"Each year the performers have earned a standing ovation from the very appreciative audience and this year should be no different", she said.
"The music has been chosen to produce an extremely entertaining concert, including classical and contemporary music, instrumental and voice, from performers aged from 8 to 18 years."
Tickets are available at the door - $10 (cash) for adults and free entry for under 18s. Visit stcecilia.org.au for more information or call 0487809944.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.