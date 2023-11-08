Fascinators were on, wineglasses were full and the atmosphere was alive as patrons of the Catalina Club watched the 2023 Melbourne Cup race.
Hundreds of eagle-eyed betters and horseracing fans had their eyes glued to the big screen as "the race that stops the nation" kicked off shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, November 7.
Cheers filled the room as the horses shot out of the stalls at Melbourne's Flemington Racecourse.
Club manager Rachel Gadiel said spirits were high ahead of the big race.
"It's been an amazing turnout - everyone's come to celebrate an exciting day," she said.
"It's a beautiful day and it's nice that everyone's been able to come out and celebrate."
More than 60 Melbourne Cup fans enjoyed a two-course luncheon from about midday, while hundreds more filled the club's dining area for an action-packed afternoon.
Helen Walker from Nelligen watched the race with her daughter and extended family while Karmen Wickham brought along her young daughter Gemma for her first Melbourne Cup experience.
"We've got a Catalina Club mascot walking around today for some photo opportunities too. The kids have found it really fun and entertaining," Ms Gadiel said.
As per Melbourne Cup tradition, mixed cheers of devastation and excitement gradually grew in volume as 23 Cup runners quickly covered the 3100-metre distance towards a $4.4 million prize.
In a fairytale finish, jockey Mark Zahra led 'Without A Fight' across the finish line first, breaking ranks to overtake 'Serpentine' who had been leading for hundreds of metres.
As the leading jockey and horse crossed the finish line, punters and fans made their feelings known with cries of disappointment and happiness alike.
To all those who didn't back a winner, better luck next year!
