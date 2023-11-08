If anyone is looking for a new four-legged friend, head to Animal Welfare League NSW - Eurobodalla Branch.
It has seven kittens, one cat and one dog looking for a forever home.
The cat is a two-year-old tortoiseshell called Mia.
In addition to six-month old Zeus and Xena, there are also five nine-week old kittens available.
The only dog available is 10-month old male Spoodle Varga.
More information is available about any of these gorgeous pets by contacting Animal Welfare League on 0410 016 612.
Remember not to leave your dogs in the car now that the weather is warming up.
Heat in a car can kill a dog in a very short time - as little as six minutes.
Play it safe and do not risk your best friend's life.
