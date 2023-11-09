Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Pollinators, playdates and pop-up reading sessions: your guide to Eurobodalla events

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated November 9 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:45pm
Services Playdate at Narooma

Head to the Eurobodalla's next emergency services 'playdate' at Narooma's Riverside Park on Thursday, November 9. Picture via NSW SES Batemans Bay Unit/Facebook
Head to the Eurobodalla's next emergency services 'playdate' at Narooma's Riverside Park on Thursday, November 9. Picture via NSW SES Batemans Bay Unit/Facebook

The next 'playdate' with emergency services is coming to Narooma's Quota Park on Thursday, November 9 from 5.30pm. The free event welcomes families to meet first responders and browse community-run stalls. The playdate offers a chance for little ones to get up close to emergency vehicles and families to prepare for emergencies. Learn more by calling 4474 1240.

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

