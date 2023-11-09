The next 'playdate' with emergency services is coming to Narooma's Quota Park on Thursday, November 9 from 5.30pm. The free event welcomes families to meet first responders and browse community-run stalls. The playdate offers a chance for little ones to get up close to emergency vehicles and families to prepare for emergencies. Learn more by calling 4474 1240.
The Family Place is hosting a 'Reading Tree' family pop-up reading session at Moruya Heads Beach Reserve on Tuesday, November 14 from 10am. Come and read in the morning shade and enjoy morning tea and family-friendly activities. This session's theme is 'Magic Beach'. Learn more by contacting Katie on 0455 029 020.
The Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden is hosting two weekends of fun as part of Pollinator Week. From November 11 to 19, they will be exhibiting a selection of images taken by photographers of native pollinators. This exhibition is educational and free. Learn more by contacting the gardens on 4471 2544. Call to book into an insect seminar on November 11 for $15 per person.
Head to the Honour Stone at Clyde Street, Batemans Bay on Remembrance Day (November 11) at 10.45am to commemorate past and serving Australian Defence Force members. A luncheon for serving and ex-serving soldiers will be held at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club after the service. Learn more by contacting 0447 657 845.
Master the intricate art of basket weaving with Walbunja-Brinja woman Daphne Parsons at an inclusive workshop at the council building in Moruya on Saturday, November 11 from 12.30pm. For $120, Ms Parsons will teach you about Aboriginal culture, weaving techniques and which resources to use for weaving. Book your spot at eventbrite.com.
Marking Remembrance Day is celebrated Moruya historian Kevin Setter, who will talk about his latest work, 'History of the Moruya RSL' on Thursday, November 9 at 10.30am in the Moruya Library. His presentation will weave through the history of South Coast locals who served in the Defence Force. Book your free spot at eventbrite.com.
Peter Abbott and Jane Elek are leading a lab session and walk into the wonderful, buzzing world of bees in the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden. From 10am on Sunday, November 12, the pair will guide attendees to see the creatures beneath a microscope, before venturing into their natural habitat. Book your spot for $15 at eventbrite.com.
On Wednesday, November 15 at 2.30pm, classically trained musician Ian Ezzy will host an interactive afternoon on music, it's history and icons at the Narooma Library. Considered a 'fountain of knowledge', Mr Ezzy's career began in orchestra band pits. He will share his talent and ideas in this free one-hour session. Book at eventbrite.com.
