Crank It Up, a high-octane, engine-revving rock'n'roll festival is returning to the South Coast for three days of vintage cars, live music and dance workshops.
From November 17 to 19, the Batemans Bay foreshore will transform into a retro paradise filled with vibrant vintage motors and even more vibrant costumes.
The 2023 festival promises a jam-packed live music schedule featuring rockabilly, rock'n'roll and blues bands from across the country on two stages, including headliner Hellcat III and rockabilly royalty Cherry Divine.
Festival organiser Chris Tague said Crank It Up will have something for everyone.
"We're throwing our arms open wide to greet both our beloved locals and our fantastic visitors," he said.
"As you dive headfirst into the festivities, you'll be swept away on a delightful journey through time."
READ MORE:
The festival promises two outdoor dancefloors meaning festival-goers will have plenty of room to let loose. And for those who aren't quite confident busting out some moves, duo Sydney Swing Katz will be performing some energetic dance demos.
Adelaide dance school teachers Daryl & Mandy will also host rockabilly dance workshops at both stages on Saturday and Sunday.
For those searching for a bargain, vintage market stalls selling clothing, accessories, collectibles and memorabilia will be on offer.
Car enthusiasts will be in heaven at the Tyre Torque Show n Shine on Saturday and Sunday which will include more than 200 classic, custom hot rods.
Kicking off the weekend is the Coastal Car Cruise which will weave its way from under the bridge at Clyde Street, Batemans Bay, to Moruya before stopping at the Moruya Waterfront Hotel.
"When you're ready to take a load off, the local cafes, restaurants, and clubs in Batemans Bay are there, offering a perfect setting to soak in the coastal vibes of the Crank It Up weekend," Mr Tague said.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to deliver this event, made possible with the fantastic support of the Council and our amazing local business sponsors."
For more information on Crank It Up, head to crankitupbatemansbay.com.
