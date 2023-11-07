Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Sailability Batemans Bay reaches long-term goal, finds new home at Moruya River

By Megan McClelland
Updated November 7 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:46pm
Sailing with support: Sailability newcomer 97-year-old Lee Gleeson (right) sailed Moruya River in late 2022 with volunteer Alistair Dally. Picture via Sailability Batemans Bay/Paula Gleasson
With generous local donations and support of the Eurobodalla Shire Council, Sailability Batemans Bay has finally reached their goal of finding a permanent home for their boats and equipment.

