With generous local donations and support of the Eurobodalla Shire Council, Sailability Batemans Bay has finally reached their goal of finding a permanent home for their boats and equipment.
Since 2003, the volunteer-based organisation has been giving people with disabilities the opportunity to get active, social and involved with their community while experiencing the pristine waters across the Eurobodalla.
Sailability Batemans Bay secretary Tish Ennis said the organisation relied on trailers to store and transport support and sailing boats, lifejackets, first aid equipment, chairs and tables to each sailing day for more than a decade.
"In 2010 I joined the group," she said, "I thought we would be experiencing burnout all the time".
Ms Ennis said a number of volunteers had to offload up to five boats and vital equipment on sailing days, which drained the energy of dedicated volunteers who wanted to help others discover the joy of sailing.
Moreover, Sailability struggled to maintain a consistent sailing location: construction of the new Batemans Bay and Nelligen bridges meant volunteers and sailors could not launch boats onto the Clyde (Bhundoo) River.
READ MORE: 97 year old fulfills 'boyhood ambition'
"We needed to find a base. We looked at different waters to sail on and headed to the Moruya River. We said, 'yes, this works!'"
In mid-2021, Mayor Mathew Hatcher and Eurobodalla councillor Amber Schutz welcomed the Sailability crew to Moruya at a "Test The Waters" community event.
"The mayor spent a lot of time talking to our sailors who move themselves out of wheelchairs into boats - at that time we didn't have a 'C crane' to move them.
"The mayor was so impressed, he said he had to find us a home," Ms Ennis said.
Thanks to a combination of local donations, support from Rotary clubs, sailing community groups and the council, Sailability now has a permanent storage facility at the Moruya River and permanent, improved access to the water.
"This will enable us to expand our number of sailors but we need volunteers to support us."
Ms Ennis said sailing is one of the few sports to allow able-bodied sailors and those with a disability to compete against one another.
READ MORE:
At its heart, Sailability enriches the lives of people with a disability by providing a sense of independence and immersing sailors into an enjoyable and in some cases, therapeutic sensory experience.
Sailability is hosting their next sailing day on Sunday, November 12 at the Moruya Town Wharf and is calling upon newcomers to experience the thrill of sailing and volunteer.
Volunteer roles include record keeping, rigging and supporting people with a disability to sail.
"There is sure to be a role for you that meets your particular skills and interests whether you have any previous boat or sailing knowledge or not."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.