The Batemans Bay Seahawks are preparing to make 2024 one of the club's best years yet with new coaches, players and a new under 18s side.
In September, the senior men's team took out the 2023 premiership, again proving themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the AFL Canberra league.
After 11 consecutive wins, the senior women's team fell short of clinching a grand final win earlier this year. The side are yet to claim an AFL Canberra premiership since their inaugural season in 2019.
Bringing a breath of fresh air to the women's campaign is new coach Kim Reid who was introduced to footy in his hometown, Cowra.
Having garnered experience as the Cowra Blues Football Club president, coaching countless senior and junior sides, playing for more than a decade and encouraging his son Bradley and daughter Brahe into the sport, Reid is ready to step up to the role.
"My coaching method is having a game plan and sticking to it," he said.
Reid is taking over from Seahawks stalwart Aaron Wickham.
"I haven't sat down with [Aaron] just yet. Our first training run is on Tuesday to blow out some cobwebs.
"We've got some new girls starting this year and I've been getting messages from players who are keen to help them train," he said.
Reid said his love of footy is a "family affair". He was drawn to the Seahawks tribe when Brahe began playing for the club.
"I've been watching the girls play most weekends here and in Canberra.
"I've seen the girls lose a few grand finals - my major aim is to win the grand final, not just make it."
He said 2024 is looking promising with a base of about 25 players.
"Our numbers are very strong, we could hit over the 30 mark, that's not a bad problem for a coach to have!
"Things are looking up. The main goal is to win a grand final and to peak at the right time."
Ladies preseason training kicks off on November 14 at Hanging Rock in Batemans Bay - newcomers are welcome to come and give footy a go.
After a successful eight-year stint with the senior men's team, Michael Kenny will be teaming up to coach a new side with Billy Alves: the Men's Rising Stars.
"We're looking out for any under 18s players on the South Coast who might be interested," he said.
For the first time, the club is forming the under 18s side which will be backed by two experienced coaches. The side will play in the AFL Canberra league on Sundays.
2023 senior men's captain Nathan Blackburn will fill Kenny's shoes as coach, while Cam Carr will continue on as reserves coach.
Other junior coaches include Taeg Rosevear and Pat Moore for under 9s, Michael Redley for under 13s and Lina Freyer for under 16s girls.
"It's pretty exciting to see fresh faces with new ideas, it should make for a good season," Kenny said.
To get involved, contact the club on bbayseahawks@gmail.com or visit the club's Facebook page.
