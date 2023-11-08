Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay Seahawks Football Club preseason kicks off with new coaches

By Megan McClelland
November 8 2023
The Seahawks senior women narrowly missed their chance to clinch the premiership in the 2023 grand final against the Googong Hogs. Picture via AFL Canberra/Facebook
The Batemans Bay Seahawks are preparing to make 2024 one of the club's best years yet with new coaches, players and a new under 18s side.

