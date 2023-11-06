Students, teachers and parents of the St Bernard's Primary School community have welcomed vital upgrades to the school's bathrooms and canteen at an opening ceremony last week (October 30).
More than $1 million was secured with the help of Bega MP Dr Michael Holland through the state government's Building Grants Assistance Scheme to begin works on the facilities at the Batemans Bay school.
In 2022, Canberra-based company Monarch Building Solutions began reconstructing the school's three toilet blocks and refitting the canteen.
Acting Principal Karen Hadley said the school community was dedicated to making the bathrooms accessible for all students by upgrading the facilities.
"The toilets were actually on two different levels [before the upgrades]," she said, "It was not a great design".
"We do have students with needs and sometimes we would find the bathrooms were unsupervised areas." Ms Hadley said.
All bathrooms have been refurbished to allow for wheelchair access and student bathrooms have flat and wider doorway access - something that is crucial for students with disabilities.
"The works have made the areas much more open, accessible and easier for supervision."
"There are some really nice timber slats at the bathroom entrances - it was quite dark before but now the areas are very well lit," Ms Hadley said.
The upgrades were completed in late 2022.
Representative for the director of Catholic Education Canberra Goulburn Tim Smith thanked Dr Holland at the opening ceremony on October 30 and shared a secret about the ultra-modern bathrooms:
"A Year 6 student told me that the toilets are so modern you need a WiFi password to make them flush!"
St Bernard's students' appetites have also received some attention with the complete refurbishment of the canteen.
Ms Hadley said a new "combi oven" would help quickly cook meals and could even be used in small-group cooking lessons.
"There are some students who have alternative [learning] programs, so they might come out of the classroom with a teacher and do a small group life skills program in the canteen."
She said students have also been using fresh produce grown in the school's communal garden to further increase cooking skills and create awareness about healthy eating.
The canteen also has portable large tables, new fridges and safer storage options.
"It's been designed in a specific way to keep it open and easier to clean.
"The funding is not just an investment in infrastructure, but also an investment in our students."
