Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Schools

St Bernard's Primary School in Batemans Bay opens wheelchair-accessible bathrooms, modern canteen

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 7 2023 - 10:35am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catholic Education Canberra Goulburn representative Tim Smith and Bega MP Dr Michael Holland unveil the plaques for St Bernard's new amenities with School Captains Isla Blaas and Hunter Cootes. Picture by Megan McClelland
Catholic Education Canberra Goulburn representative Tim Smith and Bega MP Dr Michael Holland unveil the plaques for St Bernard's new amenities with School Captains Isla Blaas and Hunter Cootes. Picture by Megan McClelland

Students, teachers and parents of the St Bernard's Primary School community have welcomed vital upgrades to the school's bathrooms and canteen at an opening ceremony last week (October 30).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.