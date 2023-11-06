Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
He is walking beaches from Batemans Bay to Bermagui barefoot

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 7 2023 - 10:34am, first published 8:46am
Garry Sullivan of Potato Point will walk 400 kilometres barefoot during November to raise $30,000 to build a school for under-privileged children in rural Sri Lanka. Picture supplied
Garry Sullivan is walking 400 kilometres barefoot to raise money to build a school in rural Sri Lanka.

