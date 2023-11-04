Elite riders from around the NSW were greeted by a sea of orange as the South Coast United Mountain Bike Club [SCUM] and its 45 volunteers welcomed them to the AusCycling NSW State Titles at the newly rejuvenated Coondoo trail off Forest Road, South Nowra recently.
The event included two races, a fast-paced "Crit" on the Saturday and the longer Olympic race on the Sunday with a trail that's being reported as "national level standard" - thanks to the local club's dedicated volunteers who have been busy rebuilding with Keystone Trails after securing a bushfire recovery grant of $500,000.
Riders chose to compete in one or both events and it was an invaluable opportunity for them to test themselves against Australia's best.
In each category, some very impressive results were recorded by the local riders.
The under-13's races enjoyed the cool morning and a trail that was in mint condition after a small amount of rain settled the dust.
Four local boys took on the NSW's best with Ewan Debeck best placed at seventh in a very competitive field. Owen Child, Liam O'Hern and Declan Border did well in the under 13's.
Some 25 under-15's boys took to the track against national champions from Sydney, Tamworth and Canberra.
The five local boys held their own with Henry Fairs, Khai Sexton, Myles Raftery and Lochland Irvine taking 11 through to 14th place.
An unfortunate mishap for Fionbarr Sweeney saw him have to withdraw after one lap, but that is the nature of mountain bike racing.
The boys have come away motivated and excited about what the future holds.
Byron Tynon took fifth on the Crit in an exciting event that is a great spectator sport around the new skills park near the car park at Coondoo.
In the under-15's women's Jillian Raftery took the top spot for a second year in a row in a strong ride and very fast first lap.
Seven local boys, in the under-17's, held their own against riders who have been selected for Pursue 32, a NSWIS talent identification program where Ned Grootenboer was eighth with Liam Campbell, Harry Greenfield, Aaron Clay, Jesse Tarasenko, Ryan Lewis and Thomas Seal following close behind.
The under 19's events featured many athletes who have spent time racing overseas such as local Alix Luckman who competed in Glasgow in the World Cup Downhill.
Hugh Vaughan and Finn Lewis raced in a strong under 19's field that boasted the fastest laps of the day - even against the elite men.
There was no shortage of impressive results in the Masters and Elite categories with local bike shop owners Dave Tuckerman from Bike Shack taking out Masters Seven and Russ Phelan from Ultimate Cycles a close second to Scott James from Berry Mountain Cycles.
Both bike shops were sponsors of the event as were Nowra Motorcycles and E-Bikes, Faw Electrical, Ray White Berry, Live and Breathe, Veolia, 2ST, Power FM, Bike Haven, DIYMTB, Chocolate Foot, Trinity Grammar, Graham Park Stables, Stantec, Keystone Trails, Jervis Bay Brewing, Financial Dynamics, J and R Moore, LG the Handyman, HTW, Mountain Bike suspension Centre, Forestry NSW and Shoalhaven Water. A diverse group but all showing a commitment to the trails and the growth of biking in the region.
In the women's divisions local riders Alexandria Von Prott raced in Masters One, Jen Thompson Masters Two, Colleen Tynan Masters Three, and Club Coach and Secretary duo Lynne Vaughan and Kath Hopkins took first and second in Masters Five and Razz Wilkins in Masters Seven.
Local men also held their own with Liam Dooley taking third in Elite, Beau Goddard and Jemery Head in under 23's, Aaron Coglan winning Masters One, Andrew Debeck and Nick John in Masters Two, Peter Tarasenko in Master Three, Godfrey Green and Matt Ohearn in Master Five, Duncan Miller, Nick Smee and Grant Turner in Master Six and Trevor Bridge in Masters Seven.
Four local riders took the top spots in Masters Eight - Geoff Lockart, Kyle Wilson, Brian Bates and Michael Lentis and in Masters Nine Barry Wells got gold.
Luke Cunningham also rode E Bike and BMX and Downhiller Mel Gibson won the women's Ebike.
The South Coast United Mountain Bikers Incorporated [SCUM] has ensured that the Shoalhaven Region is a premier mountain biking destination within NSW and welcomes new members to its growing club which hosts races and track dig days monthly.
SCUM is so proud of the achievements of these and all local riders who participated.
For full event results including pictures please head to the SCUM Website www.scum.asn.au or the Club's Facebook page or Instagram feed.
