UPDATE: The woman was found at Nelligen at 7.30am Friday, November 3.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing on the South Coast.
Tina Taylor, aged 56, was last seen at about 10pm on Wednesday, November 1 on Bernadette Boulevard, Batehaven.
When she could not be located or contacted, officers from South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate her.
A police spokesperson said: "Police and family hold serious concerns for Tina's welfare due to this being out of character."
Ms Taylor is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of a large build with short brown hair.
She is believed to be in the Nelligen area but is known to frequent the Batehaven, Batemans Bay and Canberra areas.
Anyone with information into Ms Taylor's whereabouts is urged to contact Batemans Bay police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
"The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages," the spokesperson said.
