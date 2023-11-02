Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Tina Taylor has been missing since Wednesday night

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 3 2023 - 10:40am, first published 9:11am
Tina Taylor, who is missing from Batehaven. Picture supplied.
UPDATE: The woman was found at Nelligen at 7.30am Friday, November 3.

