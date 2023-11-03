Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

IMB Bank Community Foundation TeenSafe driver program in Eurobodalla

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
November 3 2023 - 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moruya Surfair Motor Sports Club's TeenSafe driver education program has receive funding from the IMB Bank Community Foundation. Picture supplied.
Moruya Surfair Motor Sports Club's TeenSafe driver education program has receive funding from the IMB Bank Community Foundation. Picture supplied.

The TeenSafe driver education program has received funding from the IMB Bank Community Foundation to ensure there'll be more safer young drivers on Eurobodalla roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.