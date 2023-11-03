The TeenSafe driver education program has received funding from the IMB Bank Community Foundation to ensure there'll be more safer young drivers on Eurobodalla roads.
This is one of 55 diverse not-for-profit, grassroots projects announced as recipients of grants through the IMB Bank Community Foundation on Monday, October 30.
The foundation is delivering funding for programs and initiatives that tackle challenges faced by many Australians across Sydney, the Hunter, the Illawarra and South Coast, Canberra and Melbourne.
TeenSafe is run by a committee of volunteers at the Moruya Surfair Motor Sports Club.
TeenSafe manager, Gary Smith, said the program puts L and P plate drivers behind-the-wheel of cars with volunteer supervisors next to them.
"We teach them safe driving techniques such as steering, braking, emergency braking, proper handling of cars, maintenance, all that sort of thing," he said.
"We've been doing it for well over 20 years and it's very popular in the area.
"The L and P plate drivers, all the parents, love it, because there's nothing else quite like it that we know of, where kids get to sit behind the wheel and have proper instruction in driving."
The program also teaches basic first aid (incase of roadside accident) and maintenance, and they hire a licensed instructor to provide extra professional training.
It's not just people from around Moruya and Batemans Bay that attend the program, as teens from all over the South Coast and ACT have participated in TeenSafe.
The foundation's funding will be used to help with expenses, including: maintaining the fleet of eight cars the group provide, paying for fuel, admin, keeping the track in good condition, paying licensed instructors and advertising.
"The IMB funding helps keep us on track," said Mr Smith. "Help us keep the cars going and keep the community benefit.
"Our aim is to get safer drivers out onto the highway, because we're in a regional area we have minimal public transport so everyone virtually needs a car.
"The safer we can make young drivers we put on the road, the better."
IMB Bank CEO Robert Ryan said the foundation funding in 2023 could be the boost many community groups need to deliver effective and meaningful support.
"Australians have faced many challenges in recent years and community organisations are providing the on-the-ground support for people when they need it most," said Mr Ryan. "It is a privilege to support volunteers and organisations that donate their time, energy and care to help others.
"The community projects funded this year are working towards strengthening communities and building capability to help them prosper.
They are nurturing the young leaders of tomorrow, creating opportunities for people of all backgrounds, ages and stages of life to connect and develop skills, deliver volunteer services, and improve the quality of life those in our communities.
"We are supporting a diverse range of projects that are making a real difference in their communities and striving for a better tomorrow. The Foundation funding will provide a financial boost helping energise communities so they can continue to build for a brighter future."
Key themes for funding in 2023 include: heart disease, support for victims of domestic violence, environment and sustainability, food relief, youth skills and education, multicultural support and volunteer services.
For more information about IMB Bank Community Foundation visit imb.com.au/community.
South Coast community groups and projects funded by IMB Bank Community Foundation in 2023:
