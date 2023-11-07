Sun-drenched sanctuary

Be captivated by the sound of waves as they crash only 50 metres from this sublimely positioned home.
"The location is superb," said Chris Wilson, real estate agent.
"There is coastal parkland just across the road, and a walking track down to Aslings Beach, which is only 200 metres away."
Plus, it's only two blocks from Eden's vibrant main street.
Mr Wilson says the house itself has a beautiful coastal feel to it and is filled with light, creating an inviting atmosphere.
Boasting space and modern amenities throughout, the home features classic hardwood floors and high ceilings.
There is a functional kitchen, with soft-close features, integrated into a generous main living room.
This whole open-plan space effortlessly flows through to a light-saturated dining room, then out to a huge covered outdoor living area where you can enjoy the ocean breeze, northern views of Lake Curalo, and leafy snap shots of the bay.
Each bedroom features a built-in robe, and there's a designer bathroom, with freestanding bath, a fully integrated laundry, and a second toilet.
The property is complete with established surrounds, and includes a garage/workshop, with an adjacent carport, which can be easily accessed from the convenient service lane.
