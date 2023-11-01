Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Luke Meehan marries Samantha Keith beside the Shoalhaven River

GE
By Glenn Ellard
November 2 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Meehan and Samantha Keith wed at Longreach beside the Shoalhaven River. Picture supplied.
Luke Meehan and Samantha Keith wed at Longreach beside the Shoalhaven River. Picture supplied.

Newlyweds Luke and Samantha Meehan giggle when they talk of their first proper meeting, and how Luke fell off his chair out of nerves and shyness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.