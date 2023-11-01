Eurobodalla community groups have a rare opportunity this month to access world-class training to learn skills for collaboration and positive change.
Going Horizontal Community Governance training offers practical ways to enliven organisations, initiatives and groups in service of our local communities.
A Curiosity Call with members of the training team will be held on Thursday, November 2, on Zoom, 10-11am.
Bring your questions and register for the call here: bit.ly/GoHoCuriosityCall
The training will be held over 3 days at Murramarang Beach Resort, South Durras on November 22-24, with a diverse team of experienced international and local hosts.
READ ALSO:
It is subsidised for Eurobodalla community groups by Monash University's Fire to Flourish Eurobodalla program.
Organiser and Moruya resident Alison Worthington was part of a group of co-designers that identified the need for this kind of training through Fire to Flourish.
"I'm so excited to have this opportunity made available to community groups in Eurobodalla Shire," Ms Worthington said.
"We want to support any interested people to be there to learn these important skills for collaboration."
Attendees will learn practical ways to improve team culture, and shared leadership in governance and organising, so critical in community.
"We hear of groups that struggle with volunteer burnout and the domination of the loudest voices in the room," Ms Worthington said.
"We hear that there is a desire for greater diversity and shared leadership in our groups, more inclusive decision-making and governance.
"We hear about community-led practice, and this can give us the confidence to do it well."
It is one of nine community projects currently funded by Fire to Flourish Eurobodalla.
The training will be hosted by Australia's Campfire Co-op and Percolab Canada.
There are heavily-subsidised places available for members of Eurobodalla community groups, and generous discounts for community groups from outside the Eurobodalla, thanks to the Fire to Flourish funding.
There are limited spaces, and teams are encouraged to come together to learn and take new skills immediately back to their groups and organisations.
The training is based on 15 years of applied research in organisations and groups, and is based on the book Going Horizontal by Samantha Slade, who will be on the team for the training.
Ms Worthington has been working with a team who are modelling these horizontal practices in their own organisations and communities.
They include Eurobodalla resident Mel Geltch from Campfire Coop, Ms Slade and others from Canada, Vietnam and Australia.
Numbers are limited so register bit.ly/GoHoEurobodalla
For more information contact:
Alison Worthington 0416 213 210 alisonmaryworthington@gmail.com
Mel Geltch 0400 214 298 mel@campfire.coop
Check out the website campfire.coop/gohoeurobodalla
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.