It's that time of the year: young authors across the Eurobodalla shine as their creative stories are recognised in the Mayor's Writing Competition, a 15-year tradition that calls upon young people's imaginations to run riot.
This year, a panel of judges excitedly read through a stack of 540 stories to painstakingly select the 2023 winners of the competition and choose the recipient of the Syd Hayes Creative Writing Award.
Long-time judge Eileen Dillon-Smith was more than happy to read the stories.
"The whole process is enjoyable but difficult because they are all so delightful," she said.
Other judges included Lynne Babbage, author Sharon Halliday and Candelo author Toni Cary-Starr.
This year, students were asked to focus their stories on the theme, "change".
Mayor Mathew Hatcher said the annual competition is a highlight of his work.
"Encouraging out young talent is so important," he said, "Stories were powerful, emotional and thought-provoking".
Cr Hatcher presented winners and runners up with vouchers donated by Moruya Books, Mogo Wildlife Park and Bay Office Supplies at the competition presentation on Wednesday, October 25.
"I congratulate students for taking on the challenge and participating."
Young authors raced towards the stage to receive their awards and collect a hardcopy of their first published work in the 2023 Mayor's Writing Competition anthology.
More than 50 Eurobodalla students received recognition for their short stories, while Moruya High School student Ashley Bell topped her Year 9-10 category and scored the prestigious Syd Hayes Creative Writing Award.
Ashley's story "touched the hearts" of the judges and was narrated from the perspective of a tree.
Ashley received a handcrafted pen by local artist Richard Turley, the Mayor's Writing Competition Perpetual Shield and a certificate for her imaginative short story.
"I love murder mysteries and can read a whole book in four hours," she said.
"I hope to go to uni and study English and Theatre when I finish high school."
Read Ashley Bell's award-winning short story, 'The Watcher' below.
See the full list of winners:
Kindergarten
Years 1-2
Years 3-4
Years 5-6
Years 7-8
Years 9-10
Years 11-12
Written by 2023 Syd Hayes Creative Writing Award winner Ashley Bell
The park is full of life. Always. There is never a dull day, I notice. I have seen souls bloom and grow from saplings and drift further into their own lives. Some don't make it that far, but that is life.
The sun pierces through the trees and the fresh canopy of leaves surrounding their body. The old leaves are moulding into the earth adding a fresh layer of decay to the world. Almost up until the death of the leaves there are flowers, bringing new life into the world that will also end up perishing way too soon.
From all of my time here rooted to these grounds, there is one story that has stuck with me all my life. My roots and I border on the side of a park. I back on to the cemetery. And a hospital. I see people enter and I see them leave. They don't always leave though. Some stay in place for the rest of eternity.
I would say it's sad to say goodbye but it's also beautiful. In all my time I have never seen someone laid to rest who doesn't at least have one person who says goodbye to them. There is always someone who will show up.
One. There was one girl. Her story is the one that will always stay with me, even through death. I first saw her when she left the hospital. I could see her crying. She was so tiny. Very frail and soft.
That was the last time I saw her for a few years. I saw her again after when she was bigger, not by much but clearly a little bit.
She couldn't speak still, she would just make gurgling sounds. She seemed happy. And she laughed. And then she left with her dad and mum.
She did come back. Years later when she could walk and talk with a group of other saplings. She must have been 4 springs since her birth. I have seen her many times since then but the memorable part was that she was always different. After that she came back bigger.
Taller and brighter. Her hair this time was two different colours split down the centre and she had people with her. She made them laugh and smile. But what they didn't see was when she cried after a phone call.
She didn't let her see her moment of weakness. She wiped her face then rejoined the group. I didn't see her for 3 more springs or so after that.
I see her now though and I saw her then. I saw her a few moons ago; still with split hair but her face seemed drained and pale. She didn't come to the park. She went into the hospital, and when she left she had crutches and black streaks down her face. Her eyes were as red as blood and she didn't have her mum this time. Only her dad.
I saw her again recently. She was much worse. Her cheeks were hollow and her hair thin again; it kept falling out when she would put her hand through it. She argued with her father in front of everyone. At one stage she thrust her hand through her hair on purpose, tugging the hair in her fist, then bringing it to his face shouting as she did. He stopped and looked at her and she fell into him wrapping her arms around him as they finally held each other.
I saw her today. She was with her dad, and her friends, and some people I would assume that taught her and maybe treated her on her frequent visits to the hospital.
There were other people, but I couldn't place them. The leaves fell from me as they laid her casket into the ground; it became her winter. Some people just stood and others fell to their knees. She was still young. But that is the way the universe tricks you. It takes things that don't belong to it. It's inevitable. I wished I was there. And in a way I was. I watched her and loved her as she brought her happiness where she went.
As the years go on I know I will see only a few that gather around her now come and visit. Sitting by her and talking to the earth showing her their happiness of knowing her. I watch as the change of the world around happens. And I change too. But that's all I can do. Watch and change.
