I saw her again recently. She was much worse. Her cheeks were hollow and her hair thin again; it kept falling out when she would put her hand through it. She argued with her father in front of everyone. At one stage she thrust her hand through her hair on purpose, tugging the hair in her fist, then bringing it to his face shouting as she did. He stopped and looked at her and she fell into him wrapping her arms around him as they finally held each other.