Our Future

'Change' is the word: winners of Mayor's Writing Competition announced

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 6 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 3:00pm
These Year 3 and 4 students were among more than 50 young Eurobodalla writers who were recognised at the 2023 Mayor's Writing Competition. Picture supplied
It's that time of the year: young authors across the Eurobodalla shine as their creative stories are recognised in the Mayor's Writing Competition, a 15-year tradition that calls upon young people's imaginations to run riot.

