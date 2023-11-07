Three chairs may not sound much but to Marine Rescue Narooma it means heaps.
Its volunteers sit in the radio control room from 5.30am to 5.30pm daily monitoring the radio, talking to boaters on the water, ensuring all boats that log in with them return and sending rescue vessels to situations.
When a rescue is underway, they monitor progress, their two rescue vessels and the safety of their personnel.
That is why they are over the moon that their application to the IMB Bank Community Foundation to buy three new 24-hour, commercial-grade chairs was successful.
Radio operator Bob Struthers said all workplace health and safety requirements must be met and volunteers want to be comfortable.
"Grants like this one from IMB give us the opportunity to ensure we have the appropriate infrastructure for our volunteers," he said.
"It is great they can provide us with some funding to look after our members."
In addition to rescuing people from sinking boats, they also come to the aid of boats that have broken down, have flat batteries or run out of fuel and assist getting them back to shore.
Volunteers like Kerry McDonnell who keep the vessels "spit and polished" are invaluable because the boats must be ready and have fuel so they can be dispatched without delay.
"That is the big thing. How quickly can we get the vessel to the scene to provide assistance," Mr Struthers said.
That was easy to appreciate while watching the rough seas from their base at the historic Old PilotsCottage as the strongest winds in more than a year buffeted the area.
Its two vessels operate along the coast with the Narooma 20 able to travel seven nautical miles offshore, two nautical miles beyond Barunguba Montague Island.
The Narooma 30 can go 30 nautical miles offshore to the continental shelf to rescue commercial fishers.
Marine Rescue Narooma has 45 volunteers who work at least one shift per week.
There are boat crew, radio operators and people to raise funds, particularly for the rescue vessels' fuel.
"All our members have some incredible knowledge and skills that we can use to make organisations like this successful," Mr Struthers said.
He said volunteers really appreciate the local community's support such as discounted fuel from IGA, the grant from IMB and solar panels and batteries from Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance.
"We really need that support from the community so we can support the community."
