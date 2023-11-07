Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Good News

IMB Bank Community Foundation gives grant to Marine Rescue Narooma

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 8 2023 - 8:40am, first published 8:31am
Marine Rescue Narooma unit commander John Lundy, John Ray, Steve Moody, Gillian Kearney, Kerry McDonnell, Terry Delahunty, Paul Gaston, Bob Struthers and Mike Higgins at their base in the historic Old Pilots Cottage. Picture by Marion Williams
Three chairs may not sound much but to Marine Rescue Narooma it means heaps.

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

