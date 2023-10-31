Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Winds in Moruya reach 74km/h in midst of severe wind warning

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated October 31 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On Monday, October 30, temperatures at Moruya reached 30.6 degrees as northwesterly winds gradually picked up speed to peak in the late afternoon.
On Monday, October 30, temperatures at Moruya reached 30.6 degrees as northwesterly winds gradually picked up speed to peak in the late afternoon.

Moruya has been blasted by gale-force winds as the Bureau of Meteorology recorded the highest wind speeds for the town in more than a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.