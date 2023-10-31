Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
IMB Bank Community Foundation grant for Narooma Rescue Squad

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 1 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 9:31am
Narooma Rescue Squad - VRA Rescue NSW volunteers Ross Arnold, Brendan Warby (senior deputy captain), Mal Barry (captain) and Sarah Barry. Mr Barry started volunteering with the SES in 1979 and has been volunteering ever since. Picture by Marion Williams
Narooma Rescue Squad - VRA Rescue NSW volunteers Ross Arnold, Brendan Warby (senior deputy captain), Mal Barry (captain) and Sarah Barry. Mr Barry started volunteering with the SES in 1979 and has been volunteering ever since. Picture by Marion Williams

Narooma Rescue Squad - VRA Rescue NSW is thrilled it can update its land rescue tools.

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

