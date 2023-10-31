Narooma Rescue Squad - VRA Rescue NSW is thrilled it can update its land rescue tools.
The IMB Bank Community Foundation awarded it $30,000 for battery-operated tools that will save lives.
While the squad's new truck has battery-operated tools, its secondary truck's tools were purchased second-hand years ago.
Narooma Rescue Squad captain Mal Barry said the old tools do not work on all modern cars that are more strongly constructed than the cars of yesteryear.
"The new tools cut through vehicles like butter.
"We can turn a car into a convertible in three minutes," Mr Barry said.
The state-of-the-art tools also mean the rescue crews are not restricted to where their vehicle is.
"We can pick up the tools and go anywhere - down a cliff or into water," he said.
Narooma Rescue Squad is made up entirely of volunteers and is available 24/7, 365 days a year.
"We are the primary general land rescue in Narooma so we are the first people called for land-based rescues," Mr Barry said.
They operate halfway to Moruya to the north and halfway to Bega to the south and conduct an extraordinary range of rescues.
The squad attends car accidents, cliff rescues, small and large animal rescues including snake relocations, bushland searches, urban search and rescues, industrial and domestic rescues and soon confined space rescues like noxious gas incidents.
They assist ambulance and police such as cutting off vehicle roofs or doors so that ambulance officers can treat injuries.
"We did the door knocks in Bermagui during the Coolagolite Road bushfire last month and carry out people from mountain bike trails - there have been a few stacks," Mr Barry said.
Sometimes they can go for months without a call but a month ago they did 20 jobs in 20 days.
"We have done more work this year than we had done in total over the past five years," he said.
They have 12 members but need many more.
All training, safety equipment and uniforms are supplied and the training is nationally accredited.
Members need not attend gruesome scenes.
There are plenty of other tasks to be done at the base or staying with vehicles during the incident. Not all jobs involve serious car accidents.
Fundraising is another important role.
Mr Barry is keen for younger volunteers but anyone with enthusiasm and passion is welcome.
Join them for training at 5.30pm on Mondays or contact Mr Barry on 0428 525 493 or narooma.captain@vrarescue.org or via Facebook.
