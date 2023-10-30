Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Strong winds, fluctuating temperatures and still plenty of good catches near Batemans Bay

By Jewie Josh
Updated October 30 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 2:16pm
Last week, Pete and his sons travelled from Sydney to Batemans Bay just to catch a jewfish!
Clyde River

In the past two weeks, strong winds have posed challenges for local anglers. But Badenoch Fishing Charters are continuing to see remarkable hauls of yellowfin, bream, dusty flathead and jewfish.

