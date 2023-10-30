In the past two weeks, strong winds have posed challenges for local anglers. But Badenoch Fishing Charters are continuing to see remarkable hauls of yellowfin, bream, dusty flathead and jewfish.
Prime fishing locations include near the Batemans Bay Bridge for jewfish during the runout tide, where live yellowtail bait have been particularly effective. Another hotspot to explore is Little Island, where an abundance of yellowfin, bream, and dusty flathead have been observed.
The river temperature has been averaging 17 degrees, creating an ideal environment for these catches.
The Batemans Bay Break wall has become a bustling hub for anglers during the rising tide, resulting in substantial hauls of jewfish, dusty flathead and bream.
While the beaches have presented challenges for fishing enthusiasts due to large swells, there is still a promising presence of black drummer and groper around the headlands.
Anglers have reported success in using peeled green prawns as bait for these species.
Inshore fishing enthusiasts are experiencing a surge in snapper activity, especially during the early morning hours at sunrise. Successful anglers have been employing soft plastics to entice these sought-after fish.
A number of sand flathead have been congregating in the waters around Pebbly Beach at depths of approximately 30 metres. This area has become a hotspot for those seeking a rewarding flathead fishing experience.
The offshore fishing scene remains exceptionally exciting, boasting impressive catches of snapper, many weighing in around the 5kg mark. Also, nannygai and pigfish are abundant, typically found at depths ranging from 60 to 70 metres near Yellow Rock.
The ocean temperature is at a comfortable 18 degrees, providing favourable conditions for these catches.
The region is still graced by the presence of migrating whales heading south, offering a remarkable natural spectacle. For those keen on a snapper adventure, Game-on-Charters, under the guidance of Rick, has reported its best-ever season for snapper, making it the ideal choice to fulfill your snapper fishing aspirations. Give them a call to seize this opportunity.
There isn't much to report on the game fishing front, primarily due to the strong offshore currents that have restricted fishing opportunities. However, anticipation is building as we approach the marlin season, which is expected to kick off in about a month or so.
This exciting season is closely tied to the increase in water temperatures, and anglers are eagerly looking forward to the abundant opportunities it will bring. Stay tuned for more game fishing action as the conditions become more favourable in the near future.
The weather forecast for the upcoming week indicates a prevailing pattern of fresh to moderate winds. These conditions are expected to be accompanied by seas ranging between 1.5 to 2 metres in height.
While conditions may pose some challenges for offshore fishing endeavours, they bode well for inshore fishing. Anglers can look forward to more favourable conditions closer to the shore.
Understanding the tide schedule and its effect on fish behaviour can significantly improve your chances of a successful fishing trip. Fish are often more active during specific phases of the tide.
Incoming Tide: This is when the tide is rising. Fish tend to move closer to shore to feed during this time, making it an excellent opportunity for inshore fishing.
Outgoing Tide: As the tide is receding, fish often gather in deeper areas, waiting for smaller baitfish to be carried out. This can be a great time for offshore fishing or fishing near deeper channels.
Slack Tide: This is the period when the tide changes from incoming to outgoing or vice versa. Fish may be less active during this time, but it can still be a good time to fish, as the water is generally calmer.
By aligning your fishing trips with the right tide conditions, you increase your chances of encountering more fish. Be sure to check local tide charts or use fishing apps to plan your outings effectively.
Stay up to date with all the latest fishing information from the Bay by following Jewie Josh on Instagram (@jewiejosh_badenoch_charters).
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. In addition to his river and inshore cruising services, Josh also caters to the entire family by offering fishing excursions. Call Josh on 0412 844 296 or follow him on Facebook (Badenoch Fishing Charters).
