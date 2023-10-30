Seven years ago, Batehaven resident Mark Scruton and wife Helen, went to a 'Come and Try' Day at the East Brisbane Croquet Club in Brisbane and from that day on, they were hooked.
The past 12 months has been spectacular for Mark and as a result of his excellence, he was selected to represent Australia in the Over 50s World Golf Croquet Championships in Perth recently.
His best result came in the Plate competition where he won four of his six matches before falling in the first stage of the Plate knockout.
Mark, who always puts 150 percent into any new challenge, relished what has been called 'Chess on Grass'.
He rapidly slid down the handicap levels as they started playing local competitions and both were chosen to represent the club in the East Brisbane Pennants Team.
Upon retiring from work, Mark and Helen moved to their 'retirement home' in the Bay and one of their first tasks was to find a local croquet club to join.
The closest lawns were at Moruya Bowls Club, where they practice regularly.
They also needed to join a club which was a member of the Australian Croquet Association (ACA), to be able to enter into local, state and national competitions.
The Canberra Croquet Club welcomed them with open arms.
Mark continued to study the game and improved from strength to strength.
In 2022, Mark and Peter Freer from Canberra won the Australian Open Doubles title while Mark and Helen won the NSW Handicap Doubles title.
In 2023, Mark won the third Eights at the ACA President's Eights and the NSW Men's GC Open Singles Championship, beating Peter Freer in a best of three game final.
He has also been chosen to represent NSW in the Interstate Shield this year in Perth.
