Young cast to weave story of survival and friendship in 'The Trolleys' at Bay Theatre Players

Updated October 27 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:17pm
'The Trolleys' is the Bay Theatre Players' final production for 2023 with young actors and actresses taking to the stage from Wednesday, November 15. Picture supplied
The Bay Theatre Player's final show for 2023 will give some of the region's best young talents a chance to steal the stage as they navigate a post-apocalyptic story of survival.

