The Bay Theatre Player's final show for 2023 will give some of the region's best young talents a chance to steal the stage as they navigate a post-apocalyptic story of survival.
The Trolleys follows the story of a "gang" of six children living on the outskirts of a sprawling metropolis as they try to hold on to the most precious commodity - light. The gang are desperately trying to store light in jars, but for reasons unknown, the light is fading.
Protagonist Savage Kim and her gang set out to find out why.
The 2015 play, written by Australian actress and writer Sara West, is being brought to life on the Bay Theatre Players' stage by a group of young actors and actresses aged between 10 and 13.
READ MORE:
The youth theatre group began studying the themes of the play earlier this year and began rehearsing in July.
Director Lyn Sterling is helping the small cast of eight tap into their creative energy to bring their characters to life in this tale of survival and friendship.
Ms Sterling said she was thrilled to be involved in The Trolleys.
"Some of the young cast have been on the Bay Theatre Players stage before," she said, "But for the majority, it is their very first time acting and performing on stage".
"Come along and watch Savage Kim and her fiery, smart, funny and sometimes silly gang embark on a dangerous journey to try to figure it all out."
The Bay Theatre Players production The Trolleys will be on stage in Batemans Bay from Wednesday 15 November to Sunday 26 November 2023. Morning, matinee and evening performances are available. This is a show for the whole family and tickets are now on sale at trybooking.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.