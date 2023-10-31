Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Eurobodalla's best footballers kick for victory at Southern Branch Championships

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 31 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The under 18s Eurobodalla rep team were "powerful" in the Southern Branch Championships grand final in Berrambool on October 22. Picture by Razorback Sports Photography
The under 18s Eurobodalla rep team were "powerful" in the Southern Branch Championships grand final in Berrambool on October 22. Picture by Razorback Sports Photography

Four representative teams from the Eurobodalla have rounded out the 2023 winter season with a thrilling weekend of football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.